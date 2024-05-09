How to get cut-price tickets for Stirling Summer Sessions – but you’ll need to be quick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How to get cut-price tickets for Stirling Summer Sessions – but you’ll need to be quick

Tickets will be sold for between £25 and £40 each for two of the shows.

By Ben MacDonald
Stirling Summer Sessions ticket prices are set to be discounted
Tickets for Busted and James Arthur's Stirling shows will be discounted for 24 hours. Image: Supplied/Dan Reid/Shutterstock

Music fans are being given the chance to snap up cut-price tickets for some Stirling Summer Sessions shows – but only for 24 hours.

Organiser DF Concerts is slashing the price of tickets for the Busted and James Arthur gigs at Stirling City Park this June as part of the National Concert Week initiative.

The discount kicks in at noon on Thursday (May 9).

But the lower prices will only be available until noon on Friday, when briefs will return to their normal prices.

What Stirling Summer Sessions shows have discounted tickets?

Tickets for the James Arthur show on Thursday June 27 will be cut to £25 plus fees.

That is about half the normal full price of £55.45.

Arthur will be supported by double Eurovision winner Loreen at his Stirling Summer Sessions show, along with Fatherson and Fife singer Cammy Barnes.

Meanwhile, fans of Busted – who are being supported by The Darkness, Dadi Freyr, Soap and Muddy Elephant – can snap up tickets for £40 plus fees.

The normal price for the band’s show is more than £66 per ticket.

Discounted Stirling Summer Session tickets subject to availability

According to the National Concert Week listings, the Shania Twain and Tom Jones Stirling gigs are not part of the promotion.

DF Concerts says the cheaper tickets will be subject to availability from the Summer Sessions website.

We have all you need to know ahead of Stirling Summer Sessions including the full line-up, travel options and banned items.

It is one of several major festivals or concerts taking place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling in 2024.

Conversation