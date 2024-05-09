How to get cut-price tickets for Stirling Summer Sessions – but you’ll need to be quick

Music fans are being given the chance to snap up cut-price tickets for some Stirling Summer Sessions shows – but only for 24 hours.

Organiser DF Concerts is slashing the price of tickets for the Busted and James Arthur gigs at Stirling City Park this June as part of the National Concert Week initiative.

The discount kicks in at noon on Thursday (May 9).

But the lower prices will only be available until noon on Friday, when briefs will return to their normal prices.

What Stirling Summer Sessions shows have discounted tickets?

Tickets for the James Arthur show on Thursday June 27 will be cut to £25 plus fees.

That is about half the normal full price of £55.45.

Arthur will be supported by double Eurovision winner Loreen at his Stirling Summer Sessions show, along with Fatherson and Fife singer Cammy Barnes.

Meanwhile, fans of Busted – who are being supported by The Darkness, Dadi Freyr, Soap and Muddy Elephant – can snap up tickets for £40 plus fees.

The normal price for the band’s show is more than £66 per ticket.

Discounted Stirling Summer Session tickets subject to availability

According to the National Concert Week listings, the Shania Twain and Tom Jones Stirling gigs are not part of the promotion.

DF Concerts says the cheaper tickets will be subject to availability from the Summer Sessions website.

