Family of biker, 50, who died in Stirlingshire crash say he will be ‘sorely missed’

The family of a biker who died after a crash in Stirlingshire say he will be “sorely missed”.

Scott Campbell, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene after the collision on the A85 near Glenogle, not far from the Perth and Kinross border.

The 54-year-old driver of another motorbike was airlifted to Ninewells in Dundee, where he was described as being in a critical condition.

Police closed the road for more than 10 hours after the crash.

‘He will be sorely missed by all his family’

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Scott’s family said: “Our son Scott Campbell tragically lost his life on Sunday May 5.

“He will be sorely missed by all his family and everyone who knew him.

“Fly high our boy.”

Police are continuing their investigations into the crash.

Road Policing Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts remain with Scott’s family and friends as they continue to try to come to terms with what has happened.

“We’ll support them and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information so far.

“I’m still keen to speak to anyone else who saw what happened or has dashcam footage from the area around the time.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2678 of May 5 2024.