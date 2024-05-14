Driver taken to hospital after crash closes Stirling road for 5 hours

A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash near Stirling that left a road closed for more than five hours.

Emergency services were called to the A811 near Meiklewood, to the west of Stirling, just before 3pm on Monday.

The road reopened shortly after 8pm.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 2.50pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A811, Stirling to Buchlyvie road.

“One driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

“The road reopened around 8.15pm.”