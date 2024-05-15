Stirling city centre cafe to shut after 24 years

A cafe in Stirling city centre is closing after nearly 24 years in business.

Victoria’s Coffee Shop on King Street – run by mother and daughter team Marion Bates and Victoria Struthers – will shut next month.

The pair have cited a variety of factors for the closure, with Victoria saying now is the “right time” to move on.

A post on the cafe’s Facebook page said: “Sometimes decisions from the heart are the hardest to make and we have made a difficult one.

‘Difficult decision’ to close Victoria’s Coffee Shop

“We started this shop almost 24 years ago and have been through many ups and downs, but defied those who said we were mad.

“So with mixed emotions, we have decided our time has come to let it go, it’s overdue and we are more than ready.”

The news comes just days after the coffee shop was one of several Stirling businesses to hit out at the council after parking charges nearly doubled on some streets.

The Facebook post – signed by Marion and Victoria – added: “Time is precious and we are finally learning that.

“It’s time to spend a carefree summer before (the children) do their own thing.

“It’s been a laugh, it’s been tough, it’s been a joy and it’s been a burden – but we have definitely made our mark in Stirling.

“Our official closing date is June 15 and we will try to go that long, however, as our staff move on it may no longer be possible.”

Customers have expressed their sadness at the news.

Liz Mcdonald wrote: “Such fond memories, will really miss you.”

Dawn McAra said: “Fabulous lentil soup and such a friendly wee cafe on every occasion we have visited. Always a smile.”

Imara Lenders posted: “What a shame that you’re closing but so understandable, family comes first!”

Victoria’s Coffee Shop owners ‘overwhelmed’ by support

Speaking to The Courier, Victoria said she had been “overwhelmed” by the support since breaking the news.

The 50-year-old said: “The messages we’ve received since we made the post have been amazing.

“It’s been overwhelming and I struggle to read more than a few without getting emotional.

“I’ll need to sit down and go through them all tonight – thanks to everyone for their support.”

It comes as Chester’s Coffee Express outside Stirling railway station has been put up for sale.