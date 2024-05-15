Stirling city centre cafe to shut after 24 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling city centre cafe to shut after 24 years

Mother and daughter team Marion Bates and Victoria Struthers will close Victoria's Coffee Shop next month.

By Andrew Robson
Victoria's Coffee Shop Stirling close
Victoria's Coffee Shop Stirling. Image: Google Street View

A cafe in Stirling city centre is closing after nearly 24 years in business.

Victoria’s Coffee Shop on King Street – run by mother and daughter team Marion Bates and Victoria Struthers – will shut next month.

The pair have cited a variety of factors for the closure, with Victoria saying now is the “right time” to move on.

A post on the cafe’s Facebook page said: “Sometimes decisions from the heart are the hardest to make and we have made a difficult one.

‘Difficult decision’ to close Victoria’s Coffee Shop

“We started this shop almost 24 years ago and have been through many ups and downs, but defied those who said we were mad.

“So with mixed emotions, we have decided our time has come to let it go, it’s overdue and we are more than ready.”

The news comes just days after the coffee shop was one of several Stirling businesses to hit out at the council after parking charges nearly doubled on some streets.

The Facebook post – signed by Marion and Victoria – added: “Time is precious and we are finally learning that.

“It’s time to spend a carefree summer before (the children) do their own thing.

A cake sold by Victoria’s in Stirling. Image: Victoria’s Coffee Shop/Facebook

“It’s been a laugh, it’s been tough, it’s been a joy and it’s been a burden – but we have definitely made our mark in Stirling.

“Our official closing date is June 15 and we will try to go that long, however, as our staff move on it may no longer be possible.”

Customers have expressed their sadness at the news.

Liz Mcdonald wrote: “Such fond memories, will really miss you.”

Dawn McAra said: “Fabulous lentil soup and such a friendly wee cafe on every occasion we have visited. Always a smile.”

Imara Lenders posted: “What a shame that you’re closing but so understandable, family comes first!”

Victoria’s Coffee Shop owners ‘overwhelmed’ by support

Speaking to The Courier, Victoria said she had been “overwhelmed” by the support since breaking the news.

The 50-year-old said: “The messages we’ve received since we made the post have been amazing.

“It’s been overwhelming and I struggle to read more than a few without getting emotional.

“I’ll need to sit down and go through them all tonight – thanks to everyone for their support.”

It comes as Chester’s Coffee Express outside Stirling railway station has been put up for sale.

