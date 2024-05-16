Nick Nairn’s Bridge of Allan restaurant becomes first south of Perth to stock Newport Bakery pastries

A restaurant run by celebrity chef Nick Nairn has become the first outlet south of Perth to stock pastries from The Newport Bakery.

Nairn’s in Bridge of Allan will start serving the baked goods on Friday.

In an announcement video posted on Nick Nairn’s Facebook page, the chef sits down with The Newport Bakery owner and 2014 Masterchef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott.

In the clip, Jamie showcases a selection of goods from the Fife bakery – including a raspberry and matcha croissant wheel, a rhubarb and custard Danish, and Jamie’s favourite, a carrot cake cinnamon bun.

In the video, Nick asks: “Do you supply anybody in Bridge of Allan?”

Jamie responds: “No, the furthest we go down is Perth – so this is the only place in Bridge of Allan to get them.”

A delighted Nick sais: “If you’re going to have a pastry you may as well have one as good as this.”

Last year, Jamie Scott opened up his fifth artisan bakery in Tayside and Fife in Broughty Ferry.

However, he closed The Newport restaurant in April citing rising costs.

Self-taught chef Gillian Veal, who runs The Parlour cafe, is set to reopen the Newport premises this month.