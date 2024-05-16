Nick Nairn’s Bridge of Allan restaurant becomes first south of Perth to stock Newport Bakery pastries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Nick Nairn’s Bridge of Allan restaurant becomes first south of Perth to stock Newport Bakery pastries

Nairn's will start serving the baked goods on Friday.

By Andrew Robson
Nairn's in Bridge of Allan will stock The Newport bakery pastries from Friday.
Nick Nairn's restaurant will stock The Newport Bakery pastries from Friday. Image: DC Thomson/Nick Nairn

A restaurant run by celebrity chef Nick Nairn has become the first outlet south of Perth to stock pastries from The Newport Bakery.

Nairn’s in Bridge of Allan will start serving the baked goods on Friday.

In an announcement video posted on Nick Nairn’s Facebook page, the chef sits down with The Newport Bakery owner and 2014 Masterchef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott.

In the clip, Jamie showcases a selection of goods from the Fife bakery – including a raspberry and matcha croissant wheel, a rhubarb and custard Danish, and Jamie’s favourite, a carrot cake cinnamon bun.

The raspberry cruffin from Newport bakery
The raspberry ‘cruffin’. Image: Nick Nairn/X
The raspberry and matcha croissant wheel from Newport bakery
The raspberry and matcha croissant wheel. Image: Nick Nairn/X

In the video, Nick asks: “Do you supply anybody in Bridge of Allan?”

Jamie responds: “No, the furthest we go down is Perth – so this is the only place in Bridge of Allan to get them.”

A delighted Nick sais: “If you’re going to have a pastry you may as well have one as good as this.”

Jamie Scott outside The Newport Bakery in Arbroath.
Jamie Scott outside The Newport Bakery in Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

Last year, Jamie Scott opened up his fifth artisan bakery in Tayside and Fife in Broughty Ferry.

However, he closed The Newport restaurant in April citing rising costs.

Self-taught chef Gillian Veal, who runs The Parlour cafe, is set to reopen the Newport premises this month.

