Medieval Stirling street hidden for 40+ years to reopen for guided tours

A medieval Stirling street that has been hidden for more than 40 years is to reopen for guided tours.

Dirt Raw has been sealed away from the public since the 1970s – when construction work for the Thistle Centre began.

Visitors will be able to view the street, which ran along the city’s walls, as part of Stirling’s 900th anniversary celebrations.

The tour will also feature access to the hidden section of the Thieves’ Pot, a 16th-century jail located in Thistles.

Stirling Council archaeologist Dr Murray Cook will lead the tours.

He said: “Dirt Raw used to lie outside the Royal Burgh and was sealed as the Thistles was built.

“It’s an incredibly atmospheric disorienting place and I can’t wait to explore it and the outside of the Thieves’ Pot.”

Stirling’s city walls were built during the ‘Rough Wooing’ in the 16th century.

This occurred when Henry VIII ordered an invasion of Scotland after a treaty forcing Mary Queen of Scots into marrying his son Edward was rejected.

‘Huge demand’ expected for hidden Stirling street tour

Council leader Chris Kane said: “These guided tours will provide a rare opportunity to see part of Stirling’s remarkable history that’s been hidden away for more than 40 years.

“I’m sure there will be huge demand so please book early.”

The tours will run from Wednesday 12 June to Wednesday 19 June – with tickets costing £20.

All proceeds from the tours will go to Start Up Stirling, who celebrate their 30th anniversary this year.

There are only 20 tickets for each tour and these are available through Ticketsource.

Guests are advised that the tour is not suitable for people who dislike tight, enclosed spaces.

The old Debenhams store in the Thistles is set to be turned into a family entertainment centre, including a food court, gym and two new stores.