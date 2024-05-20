Medieval Stirling street hidden for 40+ years to reopen for guided tours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Medieval Stirling street hidden for 40+ years to reopen for guided tours

Dirt Raw has been sealed off since construction work for the Thistle Centre began.

By Ben MacDonald
Dirt Raw, Stirling
The hidden medieval street will reappear for the first time in over 40 years. Image: Stirling Council

A medieval Stirling street that has been hidden for more than 40 years is to reopen for guided tours.

Dirt Raw has been sealed away from the public since the 1970s  – when construction work for the Thistle Centre began.

Visitors will be able to view the street, which ran along the city’s walls, as part of Stirling’s 900th anniversary celebrations.

The tour will also feature access to the hidden section of the Thieves’ Pot, a 16th-century jail located in Thistles.

Stirling Council archaeologist Dr Murray Cook will lead the tours.

He said: “Dirt Raw used to lie outside the Royal Burgh and was sealed as the Thistles was built.

“It’s an incredibly atmospheric disorienting place and I can’t wait to explore it and the outside of the Thieves’ Pot.”

Stirling’s city walls were built during the ‘Rough Wooing’ in the 16th century.

This occurred when Henry VIII ordered an invasion of Scotland after a treaty forcing Mary Queen of Scots into marrying his son Edward was rejected.

‘Huge demand’ expected for hidden Stirling street tour

Council leader Chris Kane said: “These guided tours will provide a rare opportunity to see part of Stirling’s remarkable history that’s been hidden away for more than 40 years.

“I’m sure there will be huge demand so please book early.”

The tours will run from Wednesday 12 June to Wednesday 19 June – with tickets costing £20.

All proceeds from the tours will go to Start Up Stirling, who celebrate their 30th anniversary this year.

There are only 20 tickets for each tour and these are available through Ticketsource.

Guests are advised that the tour is not suitable for people who dislike tight, enclosed spaces.

The old Debenhams store in the Thistles is set to be turned into a family entertainment centre, including a food court, gym and two new stores.

Conversation