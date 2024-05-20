Concern growing for missing Harlington man last spotted in Stirling

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing Harlington man last seen in Stirling.

Bedfordshire Police have launched a public appeal in their search to trace Sean.

Sean was last seen in the English village on Friday, May 10, before being spotted in Stirling over the weekend.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, and has several tattoos – including a multi-coloured feather with birds on his inner left arm.

Police Scotland have now shared the appeal after the recent local sighting.

No surname has been provided for the missing male.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Do you have any information that could help us locate Sean?

“He was last seen at his home in Harlington on May 10, and was spotted Stirling, Central Scotland, between May 17 and 19.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone with information should call Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 314 of May 16.