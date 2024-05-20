Concern growing for missing Harlington man last spotted in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern growing for missing Harlington man last spotted in Stirling

Sean was seen in Stirling over the weekend.

By James Simpson
Sean was spotted in Stirling over the weekend. Image: Bedfordshire Police
Sean was spotted in Stirling over the weekend. Image: Bedfordshire Police

Police are growing “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a missing Harlington man last seen in Stirling.

Bedfordshire Police have launched a public appeal in their search to trace Sean.

Sean was last seen in the English village on Friday, May 10, before being spotted in Stirling over the weekend.

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of slim build, and has several tattoos – including a multi-coloured feather with birds on his inner left arm.

Police Scotland have now shared the appeal after the recent local sighting.

No surname has been provided for the missing male.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Do you have any information that could help us locate Sean?

“He was last seen at his home in Harlington on May 10, and was spotted Stirling, Central Scotland, between May 17 and 19.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.”

Anyone with information should call Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 314 of May 16.

