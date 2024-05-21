Stirling to finally get its first Asda supermarket as 350 jobs in pipeline for major scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling to finally get its first Asda supermarket as 350 jobs in pipeline for major scheme

It comes after a study suggested city residents can't access the four major supermarket chains.

By Stephen Eighteen
The land in Crookbridge, Stirling, that is set to become an Asda.
The land in Crookbridge that is set to become an Asda. Image: Stirling Council

Asda has been given permission to build a supermarket in Stirling.

The council’s planning and regulation panel has approved an application from Ramoyle Ltd to develop land at Crookbridge, on the A905 Kerse Road, south of Springkerse Retail Park.

As well as an Asda, the 13-acre site has received consent for a car showroom, offices and a vehicle refuelling hub.

It is set to be the chain’s first supermarket in the city, with its only current presence being express stores in Kildean and Cruive Dykes.

Asda scheme previously turned down by Scottish ministers

The site, owned by the Stirling Development Agency, was previously approved by councillors for a similarly-scaled development from the same applicant, including an Asda supermarket, in January 2022.

However, it was ‘called in’ by the reporter to the Scottish ministers, who recommended refusal of the planning application as he could not “safely conclude” that the development would not have a significant or unacceptable impact on the city centre.

Scottish ministers subsequently accepted those reasons and refused the application.

Stirling ‘doesn’t provide easy access’ to retail giants

However, in its new application, the developer submitted an updated retail impact assessment (RIA), which was independently assessed on behalf of council planners.

The RIA indicated that Stirling currently doesn’t provide easy access to all four of the major supermarket chains.

It also suggested that supermarkets in the Stirling area are currently overtrading by around £10 million, but this would grow to £25 million by 2030 as the population increases, and that a new supermarket would improve competition and choice.

The RIA also found that the impact on Stirling city centre would not be significant, with conditions to limit the amount of retail floor space, and the use to be predominantly for the sale of food and convenience goods.

Scheme would provide 350 jobs

The development would provide around 350 new jobs and, councillors felt, it would also reduce the risk of local residents leaving the area to shop in other retail park locations across the Forth Valley and beyond.

Five representations were received as part of the application process – four were objections, with one neutral.

