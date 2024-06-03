Fife man decked woman with double punch to face outside miners club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man decked woman with double punch to face outside miners club

Connor Mclean hit the stranger after an argument on a Christmas night out.

By Jamie McKenzie
Connor McLean
Connor McLean.

A man who decked a woman with a double punch to the face outside a Fife miners club has been told to do unpaid work.

Connor McLean’s victim landed on concrete outside Lochore Miners Welfare Social Club and ended up with bruising, swelling and a cut to her face.

McLean, 26, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing last week after earlier pleading guilty to the December 17 2023 assault to injury.

Assault caught on CCTV

Prosecutor Laura McManus told the court the woman had been at the social club in Lochleven Road with friends on the Saturday and was drinking alcohol.

McLean was described as being argumentative throughout the evening.

The fiscal depute said: “At about 1am… the accused and (the woman) were outside and engaged in brief conversation before the accused punched her twice to the area of her eye, causing her to fall backwards to the ground and hit her head off the ground”.

Lochore Miners Club
The assault happened outside Lochore Miners Welfare Social Club. Image: Google.

The court heard previously McLean fled but had been seen on CCTV.

The fiscal depute said the woman “remained on the ground for several minutes” before slowly rising and seeking help.

Ms McManus said the woman suffered “significant” bruising and swelling to her left eye, a cut to her left eyebrow, and swelling to the back of her head.

Christmas night out

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said McLean was on his Christmas works night out and had consumed “a lot of alcohol” and does not have much memory of the incident.

The solicitor said: “That said, he does fully accept his actions.

“His position is there must have been an argument throughout the night with these people.

“He was told that by people he was with – him and the complainer are not known to each other.

“He is pushed by the complainer and reacts as libelled.

“He accepts his reaction was disproportionate and unacceptable and is regretful of that”.

Ms Harley said McLean, of Waverley Place, Lochore, also tried to hand himself in to police at the time.

She said he is employed full-time with a family business and has not consumed alcohol since Christmas.

Sheriff Craig McSherry sentenced McLean to 180 hours of unpaid work as part of a year-long community payback order.

