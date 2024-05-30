The Courier’s coverage of Eljamel scandal and school bullying recognised at Scottish Press Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Courier’s coverage of Eljamel scandal and school bullying recognised at Scottish Press Awards

The DC Thomson title took home the prize for campaign of the year at the 45th Scottish Press Awards.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Courier's politics correspondent Justin Bowie, pictured with Scottish Press Awards judging chair Richard Neville.
The Courier's politics correspondent Justin Bowie, pictured with judging chair Richard Neville. Image: Scottish Press Awards

The Courier has won a national award for its coverage of the Sam Eljamel scandal.

The DC Thomson title took home the prize for campaign of the year at the 45th Scottish Press Awards in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

Disgraced NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel harmed hundreds of patients across the region between 1995 and 2013.

Eljamel campaigners in Dundee. Image:Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A series of exclusive stories on the issue saw The Courier stand by victims of the rogue neurosurgeon during their successful fight for a public inquiry.

The publication’s reporting of the Eljamel scandal also led to a second-place finish in the front page of the year category.

Courier education writer recognised for exclusive school bullying reports

The Courier’s education correspondent Cheryl Peebles was named specialist reporter of the year.

She was rewarded for three exclusive reports on school bullying, including an interview with the family at the centre of a Fife classroom assault video that shocked the nation.

Cheryl also told the story of Kaylynn Donald, a brave Bell Baxter High School pupil attacked on a school bus the day after learning her grandfather had died.

Cheryl Peebles accepting her award at the ceremony in Glasgow. Image: Scottish Press Awards

The Courier’s news coverage of last October’s Storm Babet, which devastated the town of Brechin and several other of our local areas, was named runner-up for best coverage of a live event.

It was beaten by the Scottish Sun’s reporting of the police raid on Nicola Sturgeon’s house.

The Courier received a total of 10 nominations for this year’s Scottish Press Awards, alongside its sister titles the Press and Journal and Sunday Post.

The Press and Journal’s Dale Haslam was named regional journalist of the year for his work on the Arlene Fraser murder case.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Post’s Marion Scott received the Nicola Barry Award for a third year in a row.

Conversation