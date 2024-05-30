The Courier’s coverage of Eljamel scandal and school bullying recognised at Scottish Press Awards

The Courier has won a national award for its coverage of the Sam Eljamel scandal.

The DC Thomson title took home the prize for campaign of the year at the 45th Scottish Press Awards in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

Disgraced NHS Tayside doctor Eljamel harmed hundreds of patients across the region between 1995 and 2013.

A series of exclusive stories on the issue saw The Courier stand by victims of the rogue neurosurgeon during their successful fight for a public inquiry.

The publication’s reporting of the Eljamel scandal also led to a second-place finish in the front page of the year category.

Courier education writer recognised for exclusive school bullying reports

The Courier’s education correspondent Cheryl Peebles was named specialist reporter of the year.

She was rewarded for three exclusive reports on school bullying, including an interview with the family at the centre of a Fife classroom assault video that shocked the nation.

Cheryl also told the story of Kaylynn Donald, a brave Bell Baxter High School pupil attacked on a school bus the day after learning her grandfather had died.

The Courier’s news coverage of last October’s Storm Babet, which devastated the town of Brechin and several other of our local areas, was named runner-up for best coverage of a live event.

It was beaten by the Scottish Sun’s reporting of the police raid on Nicola Sturgeon’s house.

The Courier received a total of 10 nominations for this year’s Scottish Press Awards, alongside its sister titles the Press and Journal and Sunday Post.

The Press and Journal’s Dale Haslam was named regional journalist of the year for his work on the Arlene Fraser murder case.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Post’s Marion Scott received the Nicola Barry Award for a third year in a row.