28 pictures as hundreds of runners recreate Chariots of Fire opening scene in St Andrews

This year's event included an inspiring message from the film's producer, Lord Puttnam.

Finishers Alison, Catriona, Heather, Isabel, Jonny and Ryan celebrate in the sea and a jump at the Chariots of Fire Beach Race in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Legendary film producer Lord Puttnam had an inspiring message for runners in this year’s Chariots of Fire Beach race in St Andrews.

In a video message released ahead of Sunday’s iconic West Sands 5k, the 83-year-old said: “Run for your lives, run with wings on your heels.

“It’s not easy, but well worthwhile. You’re following in the footsteps of a lot of amazing people.”

David Puttnam produced the 1981 Oscar-winning movie Chariots of Fire, on which the annual race is based.

It recreates the famous opening scene where the characters run along the West Sands in training for the 1924 Paris Olympics.

Lord Puttnam agreed to the video to mark the 100th anniversary of the games.

Record-breaking number of competitors

A record-breaking 800 adults dressed in white to recreate the scene, with a further 300 taking part in the kids’ race.

And the unmistakeable Chariots of Fire theme by Vangelis rang out as competitors made their way to the starting line.

Among them was a team from St Leonard’s School in St Andrews, who have just completed a 680-mile relay from Paris to the Fife town.

The team from St Leonards School -Paddy, Tom, Maya, Kirsten and Sarah finish their relay at the Chariots of Fire Beach Race in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Their gruelling challenge was in honour of Scottish runner Eric Liddell’s world-record performance at the Paris Olympics.

They were joined by pupils from Liddell’s old school Eltham College, raising more than £19,000 for charity along the way.

Our photographer Steve Brown was in St Andrews to capture the best moments from the race.

The adults’ race gets under way. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Chariots of Fire beach race is an annual event in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hundreds of people took part. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A record number of people took part this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The team from Eltham College, London, who joined St Leonards pupils on the relay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The first man to finish, Alastair Macfadyen, 15, from Inchture. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A flying finish for this chap. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cooling off with a beer is John McIlravey, 62, from Paisley. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A joyful way to end the race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The first female to finish the Chariots of Fire beach race, St Andrews, was Janet Dickson from Cupar, Fife AC. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The end is in sight. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
It was a busy day in the sunshine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles all round. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cooling off in the sea. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The children’s event gets under way at the Chariots of Fire beach race in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Youngsters race to the finish line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bella Cree, 6, cheers on granny Hazel Cree, from Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Spectators overseeing the action. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mandy Millar and Paul Moore travelled from Dartford to take part in the Chariots Beach Race in St Andrews.Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Six-year-old Una Healy and brother Walter, 4, from Peat Inn, took part in the race with parents Rona and Sam. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Almost there…Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Children receiving their medals. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Run like the wind! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The final sprint to the finish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
And it’s all over for another year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
That’s one way to finish! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Conversation