28 pictures as hundreds of runners recreate Chariots of Fire opening scene in St Andrews

Legendary film producer Lord Puttnam had an inspiring message for runners in this year’s Chariots of Fire Beach race in St Andrews.

In a video message released ahead of Sunday’s iconic West Sands 5k, the 83-year-old said: “Run for your lives, run with wings on your heels.

“It’s not easy, but well worthwhile. You’re following in the footsteps of a lot of amazing people.”

David Puttnam produced the 1981 Oscar-winning movie Chariots of Fire, on which the annual race is based.

It recreates the famous opening scene where the characters run along the West Sands in training for the 1924 Paris Olympics.

Lord Puttnam agreed to the video to mark the 100th anniversary of the games.

Record-breaking number of competitors

A record-breaking 800 adults dressed in white to recreate the scene, with a further 300 taking part in the kids’ race.

And the unmistakeable Chariots of Fire theme by Vangelis rang out as competitors made their way to the starting line.

Among them was a team from St Leonard’s School in St Andrews, who have just completed a 680-mile relay from Paris to the Fife town.

Their gruelling challenge was in honour of Scottish runner Eric Liddell’s world-record performance at the Paris Olympics.

They were joined by pupils from Liddell’s old school Eltham College, raising more than £19,000 for charity along the way.

Our photographer Steve Brown was in St Andrews to capture the best moments from the race.