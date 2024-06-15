Is The White Goose in Dundee as good as it used to be?

The White Goose in Dundee is a restaurant that has been well-missed since it closed back in lockdown.

I’ve heard great things about it, and having seen photos of the food when it opened in May, I couldn’t wait to head along for my first taste.

The cafe and bistro is from the great minds of Dundee restauranteurs Lauren and Calum Runciman, who also run The Giddy Goose and Black Mamba.

The White Goose first opened in 2017, then closed in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

So what is it like now?

The White Goose is gorgeous, modern and classy inside

The White Goose is positioned in a snug spot on Dundee’s Dock Street.

As soon as you step inside, the clean, modern interior takes you away from its location.

It’s very easy to forget that you’re sitting metres away from a busy main road.

Inside, it’s classy and brightly-lit, with those huge modern glass lights dangling down over the tables.

And though my boyfriend, Michael, who’s accompanying me to lunch, bops his head on one of the lights as he sits down, I can still appreciate the gorgeous interior design choice.

Wooden lanterns in other parts of the restaurant make me feel like I’m on holiday, immediately putting me in the mood for a cocktail.

There’s music playing quietly, which allows for quiet conversation and doesn’t dominate the atmosphere.

It’s perfect, really, for the relaxed Sunday lunch out we’re in the mood for.

Caesar salad without chicken – a hit or a miss?

The lunch menu isn’t huge, but having been put off by big menus elsewhere, I wasn’t peeved about this.

I’m struggling to choose regardless, caught between the Italian style marinara baked eggs with homemade focaccia which sounds drool-worthy, and the Caprese chicken sandwich.

Eventually though, I opt for neither of those, instead going for the old favourite, Caesar salad (£11.25).

I’m admittedly a little disappointed that there isn’t an option to add chicken, but I’m willing to withhold my judgement until I try it.

When it arrives, I’m reminded why you should never judge a book by its cover – or rather, a dish by its ingredient list.

It’s certainly a plentiful portion, packed with crispy romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons and a deliciously sharp Caesar dressing.

Most Caesar salads I’ve tried actually come with anchovies. Sure, it’s part of the sauce – in case you didn’t know – but I rarely get to eat the real fish itself.

At The White Goose, though, there are plenty of anchovies in the salad.

These add a lovely burst of saltiness to the dish, and the bite to their texture is the perfect addition.

The kalamata olives are huge, juicy and moreish.

Regretfully Michael, who I converted into loving olives just as much as me, steals a few.

I don’t miss the chicken, which comes as a surprise. I think the salad would actually be too filling with that addition.

It’s a lovely, not too heavy dish.

How was the ‘must try’ sandwich at The White Goose, Dundee?

Alongside the salad, I can’t help but try one of their cocktails.

I go for the Gin and Jam Spritz (£8.25). This is sweet without being sickly, and comes with a dollop of jam in the bottom of the glass.

I had to swirl the jam around with my straw a little to fully appreciate its inclusion, but once I did that it added a beautiful pink shade to the drink, plus that tart, tasty flavour of the jam.

Michael goes for the Italian beef sandwich (£11.90) highlighted on The White Goose menu as a “must try”.

The bread is stuffed with thin slices of beef, grilled onion and peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and a mustard mayo.

Partial to a Philly cheesesteak, I find the sandwich slightly dry, but Michael completely disagrees.

The beef is lovely – and there’s plenty of it – and the sharpness of the mustard mayo is delicious.

The accompanying salad is properly dressed, which makes a change from many eateries that treat a side salad as an afterthought.

Is the Insta-worthy pink cappuccino worth it?

We’re still hungry after our mains, so Michael and I are grateful that there are a few cakes to choose from at the cafe and bistro.

The lemon drizzle cake (£1.50) is the obvious choice, so we both order it.

The bake is perfectly moist, with that sugary crust over the top which adds a delicious crunch.

And as the pieces are rather small (not like the one in the photo above) they only charge us for one slice, which I appreciate.

I go for one of their Instagrammable red velvet cappuccinos (£3.80) along with it, and Michael gets an espresso (£2).

The colourful cappuccino is perfect for a sweet coffee lover like myself.

It doesn’t need any additional syrup or sugar as it’s basically like a dessert drink.

The pinkish red colour is also very appealing. They serve this hot or cold, but I went for the former as a hot drink is a must with a bake.

Verdict on The White Goose, Dundee:

Our visit to The White Goose was even better than I hoped for.

My expectations were high following talk of how excellent the venue had been before it closed.

Upon the reopening, it appears it is just as brilliant as it used to be, and it has certainly been added to my roster of favourite spots in the city.

The service was great, the staff friendly, helpful and prompt.

And the food? It was pretty much faultless. I can’t wait to visit again so that I can try that those marinara baked eggs.

If you’re looking for a stylish spot in the city centre, which will get everything right but won’t break the bank, then head along to The White Goose.

Information:

Address: 44 Dock St, Dundee DD1 3DR

T: 01382 913155

W: https://www.instagram.com/thewhitegoosedundee/

Price: £42.50 for two mains, a soft drink, a cocktail, two hot drinks and two small pieces of cake.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surrounding: 5/5