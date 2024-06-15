Is The White Goose in Dundee as good as it used to be?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is The White Goose in Dundee as good as it used to be?

The highly-rated White Goose restaurant closed during lockdown before reopening last month - does it still deserve as much praise?

The White Goose in Dundee reopened last month - is it as good as it was before its closure? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The White Goose in Dundee reopened last month - is it as good as it was before its closure? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The White Goose in Dundee is a restaurant that has been well-missed since it closed back in lockdown.

I’ve heard great things about it, and having seen photos of the food when it opened in May, I couldn’t wait to head along for my first taste.

The cafe and bistro is from the great minds of Dundee restauranteurs Lauren and Calum Runciman, who also run The Giddy Goose and Black Mamba.

The White Goose first opened in 2017, then closed in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

So what is it like now?

The White Goose is gorgeous, modern and classy inside

The White Goose is positioned in a snug spot on Dundee’s Dock Street.

As soon as you step inside, the clean, modern interior takes you away from its location.

It’s very easy to forget that you’re sitting metres away from a busy main road.

The White Goose in Dundee has a gorgeous newly renovated interior. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Inside, it’s classy and brightly-lit, with those huge modern glass lights dangling down over the tables.

And though my boyfriend, Michael, who’s accompanying me to lunch, bops his head on one of the lights as he sits down, I can still appreciate the gorgeous interior design choice.

Wooden lanterns in other parts of the restaurant make me feel like I’m on holiday, immediately putting me in the mood for a cocktail.

The clean and stylish seating area in The White Goose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There’s music playing quietly, which allows for quiet conversation and doesn’t dominate the atmosphere.

It’s perfect, really, for the relaxed Sunday lunch out we’re in the mood for.

Caesar salad without chicken – a hit or a miss?

The lunch menu isn’t huge, but having been put off by big menus elsewhere, I wasn’t peeved about this.

I’m struggling to choose regardless, caught between the Italian style marinara baked eggs with homemade focaccia which sounds drool-worthy, and the Caprese chicken sandwich.

Eventually though, I opt for neither of those, instead going for the old favourite, Caesar salad (£11.25).

I’m admittedly a little disappointed that there isn’t an option to add chicken, but I’m willing to withhold my judgement until I try it.

When it arrives, I’m reminded why you should never judge a book by its cover – or rather, a dish by its ingredient list.

The Caesar salad was filling and moreish from The White Goose, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s certainly a plentiful portion, packed with crispy romaine lettuce, crunchy croutons and a deliciously sharp Caesar dressing.

Most Caesar salads I’ve tried actually come with anchovies. Sure, it’s part of the sauce – in case you didn’t know – but I rarely get to eat the real fish itself.

At The White Goose, though, there are plenty of anchovies in the salad.

These add a lovely burst of saltiness to the dish, and the bite to their texture is the perfect addition.

The kalamata olives are huge, juicy and moreish.

Regretfully Michael, who I converted into loving olives just as much as me, steals a few.

I don’t miss the chicken, which comes as a surprise. I think the salad would actually be too filling with that addition.

It’s a lovely, not too heavy dish.

How was the ‘must try’ sandwich at The White Goose, Dundee?

Alongside the salad, I can’t help but try one of their cocktails.

I go for the Gin and Jam Spritz (£8.25). This is sweet without being sickly, and comes with a dollop of jam in the bottom of the glass.

I had to swirl the jam around with my straw a little to fully appreciate its inclusion, but once I did that it added a beautiful pink shade to the drink, plus that tart, tasty flavour of the jam.

Michael goes for the Italian beef sandwich (£11.90) highlighted on The White Goose menu as a “must try”.

Italian beef sandwich is a “must try” item on the menu at The White Goose, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The bread is stuffed with thin slices of beef, grilled onion and peppers, Monterey Jack cheese and a mustard mayo.

Partial to a Philly cheesesteak, I find the sandwich slightly dry, but Michael completely disagrees.

The beef is lovely – and there’s plenty of it – and the sharpness of the mustard mayo is delicious.

The accompanying salad is properly dressed, which makes a change from many eateries that treat a side salad as an afterthought.

Is the Insta-worthy pink cappuccino worth it?

We’re still hungry after our mains, so Michael and I are grateful that there are a few cakes to choose from at the cafe and bistro.

The lemon drizzle cake (£1.50) is the obvious choice, so we both order it.

The bake is perfectly moist, with that sugary crust over the top which adds a delicious crunch.

Lemon drizzle cake at The White Goose, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And as the pieces are rather small (not like the one in the photo above) they only charge us for one slice, which I appreciate.

I go for one of their Instagrammable red velvet cappuccinos (£3.80) along with it, and Michael gets an espresso (£2).

The colourful cappuccino is perfect for a sweet coffee lover like myself.

My delicious red velvet cappuccino and my date’s espresso. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It doesn’t need any additional syrup or sugar as it’s basically like a dessert drink.

The pinkish red colour is also very appealing. They serve this hot or cold, but I went for the former as a hot drink is a must with a bake.

Verdict on The White Goose, Dundee:

Our visit to The White Goose was even better than I hoped for.

My expectations were high following talk of how excellent the venue had been before it closed.

Upon the reopening, it appears it is just as brilliant as it used to be, and it has certainly been added to my roster of favourite spots in the city.

The dishes we enjoyed on our review of The White Goose, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The service was great, the staff friendly, helpful and prompt.

And the food? It was pretty much faultless. I can’t wait to visit again so that I can try that those marinara baked eggs.

If you’re looking for a stylish spot in the city centre, which will get everything right but won’t break the bank, then head along to The White Goose.

Information:

Address: 44 Dock St, Dundee DD1 3DR

T: 01382 913155

W: https://www.instagram.com/thewhitegoosedundee/

Price: £42.50 for two mains, a soft drink, a cocktail, two hot drinks and two small pieces of cake.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog friendly: Yes

Scores:

Food: 4/5
Service: 4/5
Surrounding: 5/5

Conversation