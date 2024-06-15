Fife’s former mining communities are looking to future – but legacy of unemployment and ill health remains hard to overcome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times

Fife’s former mining communities are looking to future – but legacy of unemployment and ill health remains hard to overcome

As a March With the Miners parade takes place to mark the 40th anniversary of the 1984 miner’s strike, we speak to several former Fife miners working to help their beleaguered communities reach full potential.

A group of miners at Frances Colliery in Fife.
Coal country: A group of miners at Frances Colliery in Fife.
By Michael Alexander

Mining employed nearly 150,000 people in Scotland in the early 1900s, producing more than 40 million tons of coal each year.

Fife was one of Scotland’s main coal mining areas with over 50 collieries coming into operation at various times from the mid-1800s.

The decline started in the 1960s and 1970s as the market changed, with what little remained of this dirty, dangerous, yet proud industry earmarked for wipe out during the miners’ strike 40 years ago.

But what’s the legacy for central and west Fife communities whose economy, culture and landscape was moulded by mining?

The winching gear is all that remains of the Frances Colliery at Dysart in Fife.
The winching gear is all that remains of the Frances Colliery at Dysart in Fife. The colliery ceased production on February 3 1985 with the loss of 500 jobs. It was officially closed for good in 1988. Image: Wullie Marr Photography.

Has regeneration by the local authority and successive governments been successful or is the socio-economic fallout from industrial decline still being felt to this day?

As a March With the Miners parade takes place in Benarty to mark the 40th anniversary of the miner’s strike, The Courier speaks to several ex-miners working to help rebuild their communities.

‘Your community was starting to collapse round about you’

Former pit worker Tom Adams says he experienced “organised state thuggery” during the miners’ strike of 1984 as he was beaten and arrested while picketing during the bitter dispute.

Mr Adams, who worked at Frances Colliery in Dysart at the time, claimed he was punched on the back of the head and thrown into a police van before being taken to court where officers were unable to identify him.

His priority at that time was to keep a job, to put food on the table for his young family.

Councillor Tom Adams.
Councillor Tom Adams. Image: DC Thomson

However, it was in the years after the strikes that the now Labour Fife councillor for the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss villages ward started to appreciate the community toll and wider socio-economic impact of mine closures.

“When I was growing up in West Wemyss, it was full of miners,” said the now 67-year-old, who was a miner for 23 years.

“But as more mines shut and people moved to look for work elsewhere, we were down to about 60 people in the village by the early 2000s.

“You started to realise your community was starting to collapse round about you.”

‘Huge bitterness’ in mining communities as pits closed and people suffered

Mr Adams said lack of spend in the community led to the disappearance of local shops.

While many miners got other jobs, it wasn’t the well paid, secure employment they had become accustomed to.

There was “huge bitterness” in the area, he said, which has reverberated down the generations. Community spirit, which had focused on the workplace, evaporated.

There’s also a direct correlation, he says, between the disappearance of secure long-term jobs in places like Methil and a deep rooted “living on benefits”, “poverty of aspiration” culture that has now become multi-generational in places.

Councillor Tom Adams, at the Miners Memorial in East Wemyss.
Councillor Tom Adams, at the Miners Memorial in East Wemyss. Image: DC Thomson

When he realised West Wemyss was in rapid decline, he re-established the community council role single-handedly. He challenged the Wemyss Estate to do the village up. Now it’s “thriving”, he says.

But while the Levenmouth rail link, which opened recently, has potential to boost tourism and facilitate further regeneration, he says what remains key is for “major investment” to bring in good, secure, well paid jobs.

“If I’m being perfectly honest, I don’t think Levenmouth has improved much in the last 15 years,” said Mr Adams, who was first elected as a Fife councillor in 2007 before being beaten in 2017 and returning in 2022.

“There’s been contract work for rigs at RGC. We’ve tried the hydrogen thing, which is a longer-term project, and Diageo is an important employer in the area.

First Minister John Swinney leans out of the first train to run on the new Levenmouth rail link
As part of the official launch of the new Levenmouth rail link, the first train, carrying First Minister John Swinney and other invited guests, arrives at the new Leven station on May 29. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“But with the rail link coming in, I can’t see that itself bringing huge employment benefits.

“What it’ll do is improve the tourism industry and some of the local shops should benefit from the amount of people walking about.

Levenmouth rail link under construction, as workers lay tracks
Levenmouth rail link under construction. Image: Jim Hamilton

“But it’s major investment we need. We need permanent employment that allows people to build secure lives, as the mines did.”

‘Paying the price’ for lack of employment investment in Fife

When the Central Fife coalfield shut in the 1960s, fourth-generation miner Iain Chalmers remembers the socio-economic “decimation” it had on communities like Lochgelly, Benarty, Kelty, Cardenden and Cowdenbeath.

Once “vibrant” streets were replaced by desolation.

While the electronics industry that was taking off in Glenrothes at the time took up some of the slack, many older miners found themselves on the “scrapheap”.

The collieries that remained became more “cosmopolitan” as displaced men travelled in from other parts of Fife.

At Comrie, for example, he worked alongside men from Kincardine, Oakley and Blairhall. At Seafield he worked beside men from Methil, Dysart, Glenrothes, Kennoway.

Former miner Iain Chalmers.
Former miner Iain Chalmers.

While community ties remained “strong” – a social solidarity that was still there in 1984 when he went on strike for 13 months – any “pit village” feel was diluted.

Today, many once dirty and noisy colliery sites have been replaced by housing developments, retail and business parks and leisure sites.

Cowdenbeath today, says Iain, is “just like any other town”. He’s got neighbours who he doesn’t know – a far cry from the close-knit community of his youth.

But as with Levenmouth, he says the former mining villages are “still paying the price” for not enough real employment opportunities being brought in.

The Seafield Branch N.U.M. banner in 1988. Iain Chalmers, left, chairman of the Frances branch of the N.U.M., and Pat Egan, delegate, holding the banner outside Kirkcaldy Museum, watched by Andrea Kerr, curator.
The Seafield Branch N.U.M. banner in 1988. Iain Chalmers, left, chairman of the Frances branch of the N.U.M., and Pat Egan, delegate, holding the banner outside Kirkcaldy Museum, watched by Andrea Kerr, curator. Image: DC Thomson.

Iain said the Tory government should have done more to create alternative employment before making the political decision to close the mines en masse.

“Groups like the Coalfields Regeneration Trust do their best,” he added.

“I certainly tip my hat to them. But if the government had not acted in a political way or a financial way and had put the infrastructure into the coalfields before they shut the pits, it would be an entirely different kettle of fish.”

Coalfields Regeneration Trust statistics paint damning picture

According to the recent State of the Coalfields 2024 report commissioned by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, the country’s former coalfields have an older, slower-growing population; 7-10% of residents have bad or very bad health and the rate of jobs growth is half of that in the main regional cities.

There’s also a shortage of quality jobs and local brain drain with one in six of 16 to 24-year-olds claiming out of work benefits.

Meanwhile, Fife and Ayrshire/Lanarkshire are officially among the most deprived former coalfields in the UK.

Pickets at Cartmore site in Dunfermline during the miners' strike in June 1984, with one man clinging to the front of a coal lorry
Pickets at the Cartmore site in Dunfermline during the miners’ strike in June 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

Linda McAvan, chairperson of the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, said: “We are seeing positive steps towards improving the economy in the former coalfields.

“However, it is concerning that our progress is slower than in other parts of the country.

“We know that the issues affecting coalfield communities around low-quality jobs, lower wages and poor health can be tackled and the Coalfields Regeneration Trust is playing its part in addressing these issues.

“We are keen to work with political decision makers at all levels so that we can enable our communities to reach their full potential.”

Interactive mining experience at Lochore Meadows

Today, there are very few visible signs of the world that existed beneath Fife.

However, Iain, who has a long-time interest in industrial history, has been at the forefront of a campaign to create an interactive mining experience that will give visitors to Lochore Meadows Country Park a sense of life at the coalface.

Pictured at Lochore Meadows after the backing of National Mining Museum Scotland was secured are, from left: Ian Laing, park manager, Andrew Watson (Save the Cage), David Seath, chair of National Mining Museum Collections Trust), David Menzies and Ann Mitchell (Save the Cage), Nicola Moss (National Mining Museum curator) and Iain Chalmers (chair of Save the Cage. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictured at Lochore Meadows after the backing of National Mining Museum Scotland was secured are, from left, Ian Laing, park manager, Andrew Watson, Save the Cage, David Seath, chair of National Mining Museum Collections Trust, David Menzies and Ann Mitchell, Save the Cage, Nicola Moss, National Mining Museum curator, and Iain Chalmers, chair of Save the Cage. Image: DC Thomson.

Scotland’s National Mining Museum, with support from Fife Council, has given its formal backing to the project as well as agreeing to supply various industrial items from its vast collection.

Iain Chalmers, front left, with Watty Watson, committee member of Save the Cage and ex-colliery official, front right, along with Ian Lang, Lochore Meadows Country Park manager, and Nicola Moss, the curator at the National Mining Museum of Scotland at the National Mining Museum of Scotland in 2023. They were there to identify pieces of mining equipment they would like displayed around the Mary Colliery head frame at Lochore. Image: Iain Chalmers.

The Scottish Government’s minister for employment and investment, Tom Arthur MSP, confirmed attendance ahead of the March with the Miners Parade from Ballingry to The Meedies on June 15.

A film maker from Liverpool, who is making a documentary on the role women played in the strike, will also be attending.

Meanwhile, plans are progressing for a permanent memorial dedicated to the men and women who worked at the former National Coal Board Workshops in Cowdenbeath.

More from

Watched by his chums, a young boy lines up a pool shot at at Lochee Leisure Centre.
Old pictures shine new light on Lochee in our gallery on Dundee days gone…
Two, separate pictures of former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and Kyle Falconer of The View singing on stage.
The View and Liam Gallagher link started with Oasis in Kinross and continues with…
The Nicholson's Cycle Centre team in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
'Aladdin's cave' Dundee cycle shop Nicholson's slipped into first gear in 1949
Rockets fans in full voice in the footage. Image: Supplied.
VIDEO: Rare footage of Dundee Rockets' 1984 Grand Slam victory
The exterior of Littlewoods in Dundee in1982.
Dundee Littlewoods (and its café) was loved by staff and customers
3
Archie Macpherson
Archie Macpherson: The voice of Scottish football could talk forever about his love of…
Peter Lorimer scores one of the goals of the tournament with his rocket against Zaire
Dundonian Peter Lorimer hit a World Cup 'worldie' for Scotland in 1974
Spectators enjoy the Dundee Summer Festival National Music Day in 1993. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures of parades show the march of time in Dundee
Children on the chute in the playground of the Lochee multis in 1975.
Swing back in time and revisit these old Dundee playparks
Drinkers sit at the bar in The Cavern in 1984.
From The Cellar to The Cavern: The old Perth pub with memories on tap

Conversation