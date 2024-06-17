Tributes to Stirling athletics club ‘legend’ after death aged 38

Tributes have been paid to a Stirling running “legend” after his death aged 38.

Alastair Hay had been a runner with Central Athletic Club in the city for more than 20 years.

Scottish Athletics described him as a “Central AC legend” who was a “towering figure in every sense”.

The organisation said it passed on deepest condolences to wife Lynsey and their two boys, along with everyone at the club and his “many friends” across the sport.

A statement from Central AC – which has a base at the Stirling University campus – said: “It is with deep sadness that we would like to inform members and friends of the passing of Alastair Hay.

Alastair Hay ‘an outstanding performer’ with Stirling athletics club

“Ali was an outstanding performer for Central for over 20 years.

“Moreover, he was an even better friend to all within the club, incredibly kind-spirited, and a great supporter of the club and all its athletes.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife Lynsey, his young sons and all his family.

“A memorial and funeral service will be held at West Lothian Crematorium on Thursday June 27 at 11am for all to attend.”

Mark Pollard, head of performance at Scottish Athletics, had known Alastair for more than two decades.

He said: “Ali was a gentle giant in our sport whose quality and consistency was extraordinary over the years.

“He was a multiple Scottish champion over the years and a Commonwealth Games representative at Delhi 2010.

“Ali will be missed greatly by the athletics community in Scotland and of course by the Central AC family.

‘Ali was a massive influence on his club-mates and many others’

“For me, he was a real catalyst for the resurgence in male 1,500m in Scotland – Ali showed the way for the likes of a young Chris O’Hare to aspire to, which led to a chain of success down the years that continues to this day.

“His record at the National XC in particular was superb.

“He won the senior men’s gold on two occasions and a bronze medal in two further years.

“But I am pretty sure he took just as much enjoyment from being a mainstay in the Central AC team who won the senior men’s team gold year after year after year.

“Ali was a massive influence on his club-mates and many others.”