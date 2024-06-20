For sale: Beautifully modernised £470k lodge in ‘sought-after’ upper Bridge of Allan

A beautifully modernised lodge in “sought-after” upper Bridge of Allan has been put up for sale for £470,000.

Ben Loyal Lodge, on Kenilworth Road, has been meticulously upgraded by the current owner and boasts amazing views of Stirling Castle.

The detached three-bed home enjoys an “enviable setting” in a “sought-after” neighbourhood, according to agent Halliday Homes.

The property is full of character, with exposed stonework and beams throughout.

Vaulted ceilings and large patio doors flood the open-plan living space with natural light while the dining room provides the perfect space for entertaining guests.

The country-style kitchen has a stone wall and oak worktops.

Two double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom complete the ground floor.

On the first floor, the master bedroom spans the length of the home and boasts a private bathroom.

To the rear of the home are the raised gardens, comprising a slabbed patio area providing undisturbed views towards Stirling Castle.

At the side is a small lawn and garden shed, while a brick driveway provides private off-road parking.

The property is being marketed for offers over £470,000.

