For sale: Beautifully modernised £470k lodge in ‘sought-after’ upper Bridge of Allan

The property is full of character with exposed stone and wooden beams.

By Andrew Robson
Ben Loyal Lodge. Bridge of Allan.
Ben Loyal Lodge. Bridge of Allan. Image: Halliday Homes

A beautifully modernised lodge in “sought-after” upper Bridge of Allan has been put up for sale for £470,000.

Ben Loyal Lodge, on Kenilworth Road, has been meticulously upgraded by the current owner and boasts amazing views of Stirling Castle.

The detached three-bed home enjoys an “enviable setting” in a “sought-after” neighbourhood, according to agent Halliday Homes.

The property is full of character, with exposed stonework and beams throughout.

Vaulted ceilings and large patio doors flood the open-plan living space with natural light while the dining room provides the perfect space for entertaining guests.

The country-style kitchen has a stone wall and oak worktops.

Two double bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom complete the ground floor.

The living room. Image: Halliday Homes
Large patio doors and a skylight flood the room with natural light. Image: Halliday Homes
The vaulted ceilings make the space feel airy. Image: Halliday Homes
The spacious dining area. Image: Halliday Homes
The open-plan dining area leads to the living room. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen area. Image: Halliday Homes
The kitchen area. Image: Halliday Homes
The first of the ground floor bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
There are three bedrooms in total. Image: Halliday Homes
Image: Halliday Homes
Bedroom two also features a private toilet. Image: Halliday Homes
The family bathroom. Image: Halliday Homes

On the first floor, the master bedroom spans the length of the home and boasts a private bathroom.

To the rear of the home are the raised gardens, comprising a slabbed patio area providing undisturbed views towards Stirling Castle.

At the side is a small lawn and garden shed, while a brick driveway provides private off-road parking.

Stairs leading to the master bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The master bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
Sloped ceilings in the master bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
The en-suite shower room. Image: Halliday Homes
Raised patio garden. Image: Halliday Homes
The outdoor space. Image: Halliday Homes
A small lawn also sits to the rear. Image: Halliday Homes
More seating at the side of the home. Image: Halliday Homes
The front entrance and driveway. Image: Halliday Homes
The home enjoys views towards Stirling Castle. Image: Halliday Homes

The property is being marketed for offers over £470,000.

Nearby, a £1 million modernised Victorian home in Dunblane has gone up for sale.

Elsewhere in the area, a father-and-son duo has opened a Mediterranean-inspired cafe in Stirling city centre.

Conversation