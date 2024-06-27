Bid to find new operator for fire-hit village shop near Stirling

A bid has been launched to find a new operator for a fire-hit village shop near Stirling.

The shop in Gargunnock, seven miles west of Stirling, closed due to a fire three years ago.

Since then, locals have faced a 14-mile round-trip for groceries.

The premises are currently an empty shell but will be given a full refit by Gargunnock Community Shop Ltd, which plans to present the store in turnkey condition to a new operator.

‘Significant demand’ to reopen Gargunnock shop

A listing by Cornerstone Business Agents says: “The shop will be laid out in traditional convenience store style.

“It is thought that the successful tenant will have some input in this.

“Space to the rear of the property could be developed to accommodate a limited number of tables and chairs for coffee and potentially some food-to-go.”

The listing adds: “Recent reports and studies have pointed towards a significant demand for the shop to reopen having sadly closed due to a fire three years ago.

“This has resulted in approximately a 14-mile round trip for shopping necessities for locals.

“The local residents have always fully supported the store and what is now required is an operator who can work in producing an offering to include local suppliers along with a wide and varied range of what an ‘only store in the village’ needs to provide.”

Gargunnock Community Shop received a £150,000 grant in December to buy the vacant shop.

