Bid to find new operator for fire-hit village shop near Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Bid to find new operator for fire-hit village shop near Stirling

The closure of the store in Gargunnock has left residents facing a 14-mile round-trip for groceries.

By Ellidh Aitken
Gargunnock Village Shop. Image: Cornerstone
Gargunnock Village Shop. Image: Cornerstone

A bid has been launched to find a new operator for a fire-hit village shop near Stirling.

The shop in Gargunnock, seven miles west of Stirling, closed due to a fire three years ago.

Since then, locals have faced a 14-mile round-trip for groceries.

The premises are currently an empty shell but will be given a full refit by Gargunnock Community Shop Ltd, which plans to present the store in turnkey condition to a new operator.

‘Significant demand’ to reopen Gargunnock shop

A listing by Cornerstone Business Agents says: “The shop will be laid out in traditional convenience store style.

“It is thought that the successful tenant will have some input in this.

“Space to the rear of the property could be developed to accommodate a limited number of tables and chairs for coffee and potentially some food-to-go.”

Work is ongoing to refurbish the shop. Image: Cornerstone
The shop is currently an empty shell. Image: Cornerstone

The listing adds: “Recent reports and studies have pointed towards a significant demand for the shop to reopen having sadly closed due to a fire three years ago.

“This has resulted in approximately a 14-mile round trip for shopping necessities for locals.

“The local residents have always fully supported the store and what is now required is an operator who can work in producing an offering to include local suppliers along with a wide and varied range of what an ‘only store in the village’ needs to provide.”

Gargunnock Community Shop received a £150,000 grant in December to buy the vacant shop.

Earlier this month, a father-and-son duo opened a new Mediterranean-inspired cafe in Stirling city centre.

More from News

Baby Olive was born safely last month (Cornwall Council/PA)
Firefighters tackling blaze praised for helping to deliver baby in nearby car
Ian Keir's tremors have been cured. Image: Dundee University
Retired Carnoustie firefighter's Parkinson's tremors cured by 'miracle' treatment
Gavin Plumb denies masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Undercover officer felt security guard was ‘imminent threat’ to Holly Willoughby
Firefighters have tackled a blaze in the centre of Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fire breaks out in Glasgow city centre building
Bornean elephants have been classed as endangered in their first assessment on the IUCN Red List (Cheryl Cheah/WWF – Malaysia/PA)
Bornean elephant assessed as endangered in new threatened species list
Army soldiers patrol around Nairobi, Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP)
Police clash with protesters in Kenya as military patrols the streets
The 2022 Scottish census contained questions about sexuality and trans identity for history for the first time (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Census shows Scotland’s trans and LGB+ figures for first time
King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave and smile as they formally bid farewell to Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan as they leave Buckingham Palace, on the final day of their state visit to the UK (Chris Jackson/PA)
Charles and Camilla bid farewell to the Emperor and Empress of Japan
The probe had landed in an impact crater created more than four billion years ago (Bei He/Xinhua via AP)
China calls on scientists of all nations to study lunar samples
Jay Slater, 19, went missing in Tenerife more than a week ago (PA)
Missing Jay Slater’s family use donations to fund extended stay on Tenerife

Conversation