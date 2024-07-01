Theresa May boosts Perthshire Tory hopefuls against-all-odds campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Theresa May boosts Perthshire Tory hopefuls against-all-odds campaign

Luke Graham is hoping for an against-the-odds victory in Perth and Kinross-shire against veteran SNP incumbent Pete Wishart

Theresa May and Tory candidate Luke Graham leave Perth Museum after visiting the Stone of Destiny. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Alasdair Clark

Heading into the General Election campaign, Perth and Kinross-shire Tory hopeful Luke Graham knew it was going to be uphill battle to unseat SNP veteran Pete Wishart.

As the Conservative campaign nationally collapsed under the weight of scandal and prime-ministerial gaffes, Mr Graham has soldiered on.

He has spoken to tens of thousands of voters, and a visit from former prime minister Theresa May on Saturday boosted his campaign as it heads into the final week.

The former MP, who lost his seat in 2019, is hoping voters in the new Perth and Kinross-shire constituency will give him a second chance.

It’s a victory the polls predict is unlikely, with a comfortable majority forecast for SNP candidate Pete Wishart.

Luke Graham is standing against SNP incumbent Pete Wishart. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Graham, though, says his campaign is picking up a mood among voters the pollsters may be missing.

Speaking after Mrs May’s visit, he said: “We’re picking up a lot on the doorsteps of people who’ve voted SNP in the past but not this time.

“I want to reach out to every voters and build trust.

“The SNP have had over 20 years to make a difference in Perth and Kinross-shire.

“The city is in the state that it is; we’ve got rising drug deaths, fewer police, and major issues in our local education and health as well.

“They’ve had the MP, the MSP and, for the majority of time, the local council as well.

“They love power but hate responsibility. People need to hold them to account.”

Despite the polls, Theresa May told reporters on Saturday that she “never predicted” elections.

She said: “There is only one poll that matters, and that’s the one on 4 July, not the ones printed in the press.

“If you look at the Conservative Party’s record, millions of pounds has come into Perth as part of the Tay Cities Deal, which was done by a Conservative government.

“We have a record people can be proud of.”

Mr Graham said the campaign had been a marathon, but that he was excited to head into the final week.

Perth and Kinross-shire is expected to be a two-way race between the SNP’s Pete Wishart and Conservative candidate Luke Graham. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He told the The Courier: “We have been out campaigning for the past year now.

“It’s exciting to be in the final week. I’ve been very lucky, [Theresa May] made a real effort to come up.

“People were saying ‘are you actually Theresa May’?”

Mr Graham took the former prime minister to see the Stone of Destiny exhibition at the new Perth Museum.

Pete Wishart has long represented the area, but has had some close votes. Image: UK Parliament

Mr Graham, who was an MP while Mrs May was in government, said he aspired to ideals emulated by the former Tory leader.

He added: “I think she’s the kind of political leader, where if you agree with here or not you can admire her sense of public duty.

“We do need a few more of politicians who see it as a duty and not a lifestyle.”

One Scottish Tory source said Mr Graham had played the campaign “perfectly”.

“This has been a very hard election but Luke has got on with his own local message.

“Theresa May is exactly the right kind of figure to bring to Perth and it will remind people of what we can do in office at our best.”

Perthshire residents ‘will see through hollow visit’

SNP candidate Pete Wishart said: “The people of Perth and Kinross-shire will see right through a hollow visit from a former Tory prime minister who left behind a legacy of inflicting deep public service cuts with austerity, a disastrous Brexit, and deeply damaging hostile approach to immigration.

“With both the Tories and the Labour Party signed up to Brexit, £18 billion pounds of cuts to our public services and further attacks of migration – despite businesses in Perth and Kinross-shire crying out for greater access to labour – it’s clear only the SNP offers Scotland the hope of a better future, but we have to vote for it.

“If people in Scotland want to make sure that Scotland’s interests are put first, if they want to ensure that we have an end to cuts, if they want to ensure that decisions about Scotland are made in Scotland, for Scotland, then they’ve got to vote SNP on Thursday 4th July.”

Other candidates standing in Perth and Kinross-shire include Amanda Clark (Liberal Democrat), Graham Cox (Labour), Sally Hughes (Independent), Helen McDade (Reform UK).

Conversation