Commemorating 36 Years: Piper Alpha anniversary remembrance in Aberdeen

A Sombre service pays respects to the 167 offshore workers who died in the tragedy.

The Piper Alpha Memorial Service at the North Sea Memorial Gardens in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Ryan Duff and Katherine Ferries

As the rain poured at Aberdeen’s Hazelhead Park, crowds gathered at the North Sea Memorial Gardens to mark the 36th anniversary of the Piper Alpha disaster.

On 6 July 1988, the Piper Alpha platform in the North Sea was host to a tragedy that claimed 167 lives and shaped the global offshore energy sector forever.

Industry representatives from the trade unions RMT and Unite attended the service, alongside industry bodies Step Change in Safety and Offshore Energies UK.

The Health and Safety Executive laid a wreath alongside members of the oil and gas industry and the loved ones of those who died in the incident.

The rain in the north-east of Scotland calmed as the names of the men who died 36 years ago were read aloud.

The names of these men were spoken by two survivors of the disaster, the UK oil and gas chaplain, the son of a victim, the nephew of a survivor, and a trustee of the Pound for Piper Trust.

A piper, Calum Brown, and a guitarist, Calum Mcllroy, played at the service as attendees paid their respects.

Mr McIlroy had composed a song titled Remembering Piper which he played a passage from during the service.

The UK Oil and Gas Chaplain, Michael Mair said: “This day provides us with an opportunity to stop, to reflect on the events of that day, to remember those who were taken from us, and to continue to grieve both on our own and in the company of those who are with us here.”

Conversation