Man, 27, dies after M9 crash following police pursuit near Stirling

The southbound carriageway remains closed after Sunday morning's incident.

By Ben MacDonald
M9 southbound carriageway near Stirling
Part of the M9 has been closed since the crash. Image: Google Street View

A 27-year-old man has died after a crash near Stirling.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the southbound carriageway of the M9 at around 11.50am on Sunday morning.

The crash involved a white Vauxhall Corsa.

Prior to the collision the car had been involved in a police pursuit.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two male passengers in the car, aged 19 and 20, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over.

The road remains closed until the police have finished carrying out their investigations.

A report has been sent to the police investigations and review commissioner.

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dashcam footage, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1377 of Sunday July 7.”

