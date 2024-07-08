Man, 27, killed in M9 police pursuit crash near Stirling named

The man killed after his car crashed following a police chase on the M9 near Stirling on Sunday has been named.

Declan Connell, 27, from Falkirk was killed after the white Vauxhall Cora he was driving came off the southbound carriageway and landed down an embankment.

The incident happened at 11.50am between junctions eight and nine near Stirling.

Prior to the crash the car had been involved in a police pursuit.

Mr Connell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two male passengers in the car, aged 19 and 20, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over.

The road was closed for over 16 hours and not fully reopened until 2.40pm on Monday as a police investigation got underway.

The circumstances surrounding the collision have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1377 of Sunday, July 7.