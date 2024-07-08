Man, 27, killed in M9 police pursuit crash near Stirling named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Man, 27, killed in M9 police pursuit crash near Stirling named

The fatal crash closed the M9 for over 16 hours.

By Neil Henderson
Declan Connell, 27.
Declan Connell, 27, died in the crash on the M9 near Stirling. Image: Police Scotland

The man killed after his car crashed following a police chase on the M9 near Stirling on Sunday has been named.

Declan Connell, 27, from Falkirk was killed after the white Vauxhall Cora he was driving came off the southbound carriageway and landed down an embankment.

The incident happened at 11.50am between junctions eight and nine near Stirling.

Prior to the crash the car had been involved in a police pursuit.

Mr Connell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Declan Connell, 27, from Falkirk.
Declan Connell, 27, from Falkirk. Image: Police Scotland

Two male passengers in the car, aged 19 and 20, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over.

Car crashed following a police pursuit

The road was closed for over 16 hours and not fully reopened until 2.40pm on Monday as a police investigation got underway.

The circumstances surrounding the collision have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1377 of Sunday, July 7.

More from News

Durham Police said further investigations are being carried out at the scene (Alamy/PA)
Tributes paid to Scarlett Vickers, 14, as parents in court charged with murder
First lady Jill Biden insists that her husband Joe Biden has made it clear that ‘he’s all in’ (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Jill Biden says she’s ‘all in’ on Biden’s re-election
The first same-sex blessings took place in December but disagreement remains, the Church of England Synod heard (Joe Giddens/PA)
Church of England Synod hears of ‘trench warfare’ on same-sex blessings
Assistant coach Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink been working on penalties with England players after training (Adam Davy/PA)
Phil Foden hails Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for role in England’s penalty triumph
M9 near Stirling (Danny Lawson/PA)
Man who died after M9 police chase named
This aerial photo shows the movie set of Rust, where a cinematographer was shot whilst filming for an Alec Baldwin film (Jae C. Hong/AP)
Alec Baldwin arrives at court for pre-trial hearing over fatal on-set shooting
Dundee musician Howard McLeod.
Dundee musician’s narrow escape as Hurricane Beryl hits Caribbean
The United States had been hoping to appoint Tiger Woods as Ryder Cup captain (Jane Barlow/PA)
US set to name Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday amid reports of Tiger Woods…
Jay Johnston, circled, has pleaded guilty to interfering with police officers trying to protect the US Capitol from a mob’s attack (Justice Department via AP, File)
Bob’s Burgers actor pleads guilty to interfering with police at Capitol riot
The UK has been hit by an unusually large amount of rain in the early part of July (Zac Goodwin/PA)
‘Terrible’ weather blamed for low Wimbledon crowds as UK set for downpours