Tributes to Dundee ‘picnic queen’ Kathleen Simpson who died aged 103

The great-great-grandmother, born in Monifieth in 1920, has been described as a "true legend and a true inspiration".

By Poppy Watson
Kathleen 'Kathy' Simpson died aged 103. Image: Megan Stewart
Kathleen 'Kathy' Simpson died aged 103. Image: Megan Stewart

Tributes have been paid to Dundee great-great-grandmother and legendary “picnic queen” Kathleen Simpson, who has died aged 103.

Kathleen, known to most people at Kathy, was born in Monifieth on July 16 1920, the youngest of six children for Charles and Catherine Wilson.

She moved with her family to Dundee at nine years old, where she attended Rockwell Primary School and Rockwell High School.

Upon leaving school, Kathy took up a job making hammocks at the Timex Factory in the city.

Kathy died at Stormont Care Home in Blairgowrie. Image: James Ashton & Son

The majority of her working life was spent in the factory, known for being a very social place to work, where she made many friends.

After retiring from Timex, Kathy, ever a “hard grafter”, started work in the China Shop in the Forum Centre.

Kathy met husband at Airman’s Dance during WWII

It was at an Airman’s Dance during WWII as a young woman that Kathy would meet her future husband Dave Simpson.

Known as a ‘Jack the lad’, he impressed her with his dance moves and love blossomed between the pair during their courtship years.

There is no doubt that in each other Kathy and Dave met their soulmate, and the couple were wed on December 22 1945 in Yorkshire.

They settled in the Charleston area of Dundee and were delighted by the arrival of their children, first Morag born in 1947, followed by Ronald in 1950.

Kathy (far right) with husband David, daughter Morag and son Ronald. Image: Megan Stewart

The arrival of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren brought Kathy immeasurable happiness.

She was the “matriarch of the family” and the happiness and wellbeing of her loved ones meant everything to her.

Holidays in those early years were spent camping, with epic family trips including long drives down to Devon or Cornwall.

Kathy continued her travelling into her old age, enjoying a cruise to the fjords for her 95th birthday and a trip to Blackpool for her 99th.

‘Picnic Queen’ Kathy known for her ‘legendary’ picnics

Her entire family hold very special memories of her legendary picnics, with Kathy being known as the “picnic queen”.

She would often start preparing food days ahead of the drives to favourite destinations, which included Tentsmuir and Glen Doll.

Kathy, who had a full social calendar, always grabbed life with both hands.

One of her passions was the Bingo, which she played in Dundee and Invergowrie for many years.

Kathy with her granddaughters Wendy and Karen. Image: Megan Stewart

She also loved her soaps on TV and going to the cinema and theatre.

Kathy was an avid reader, too, enjoying historical fiction and crime fiction novels which she would then share with the whole family.

Kathy’s 100th birthday celebrations fit for royalty

Kathy’s 100th birthday, which took place during the Covid-19 pandemic, was celebrated with an outdoor lockdown party.

Her family – who told her she was going to a BBQ – surprised her with celebrations fit for royalty, including a Highland dancer, a piper, and a telegram from the Queen.

Kathy had known times of great happiness in her life as well as times of great sorrow and tragedy.

Kathy had a love of bingo, TV and reading. Image: Megan Stewart

Tragically, her husband Dave was diagnosed with Huntingdon’s disease, an inherited condition that damages nerve cells in the brain causing them to stop working properly.

Kathy was left devastated when he died in 1995, shortly before their 50th wedding anniversary.

More heartbreak followed when her children, who inherited the disorder, died from the same disease.

Ronald died in 2012 and Morag exactly one year later.

Kathy died ‘peacefully’ at Stormont Care Home in Blairgowrie

Kathy moved to Stormont Care Home in Blairgowrie last year, where she was the oldest resident.

She died peacefully on June 19 2024, surrounded by her family.

A family tribute said: “Kathy was a survivor who held the family together when it was falling apart, a woman of great compassion and courage.

“She’ll be missed, loved and remembered forever more.

“A true legend and a true inspiration to us all; Kathy Simpson.”

