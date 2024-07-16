What did I make of the Stirling Sightseer bus tour?

Stirling residents may have noticed that a new visitor has been making its way around the city’s streets since May.

It’s hard to miss the bright orange open top bus that first made an appearance earlier this year.

It was introduced to celebrate Stirling’s 900th anniversary as a royal burgh.

The sun is blazing down as I wait to try out the 50-minute journey for myself.

It is a Friday afternoon and I’m joined by a group of excited nursery children as we wait opposite the train station.

The service has been operating since May 27, taking the Discover Dundee tour idea and running with it in Scotland’s smallest city.

McGills-owned Midland Bluebird operates eight services per day for a £12 fare.

This can be used over a 24-hour period and there are some perks.

A ticket earns passengers discounts for the Stirling Highland Hotel’s Courtyard Bar and the Tinsel & Tartan shop.

There is also free return travel on the 56 and X36 bus services to the Battle of Bannockburn site.

I’m a teetotaller on a tight schedule, so give both of these a miss.

But I regret not taking up the offer of visiting Bannockburn.

Similarly to Dundee, there is no live tour guide and a pair of free earphones are included.

I plug these in, sit back and relax.

Stirling bus tour makes sure to include Bridge of Allan

There are seven stops along the route and we start by making our way northwards.

We are hearing about what was once one of the most important crossings in Scotland.

And we get our first sight of the famous Stirling Old Bridge as we cross the winding River Forth.

Our first stop is in the popular town of Bridge of Allan.

The narrator describes the town as a “unique and fiercely independent community.”

I thought I would clarify that before any locals chase me out of town.

I’m interested to hear how it was once home to copper and silver mines, helping to bring affluence.

We also hear how visitors to the former spa town included Robert Louis Stevenson and Charles Dickens.

The tour then takes a U-turn and slowly trundles around the green Stirling University campus.

We hear how Braveheart was first premiered here in September 1995. Mel Gibson somehow escaping being chased out of town on that occasion.

It is easy to see why it has been a popular place to study since 1967 though – with a small loch and spacious grounds.

Historic horrors hard to imagine in modern Stirling

Next up is the National Wallace Monument car park, which allows visitors an opportunity to hop off.

From here they can make their way up the steep climb to the bottom of the impressive landmark.

And enjoy fantastic views across Central Scotland and of the former battlefields where William Wallace’s troops won a famous victory at the Battle of Stirling Bridge.

We press on though and continue back towards Stirling Castle.

I’m struck by the historic horrors that took place here and at other sites in the area as we pass the bridge for a second time.

It’s hard to imagine the scenes from Bannockburn, the Battle of Stirling Bridge and the Jacobite uprising on a sunny day in modern day Stirling.

However, a trip up to Stirling Castle does make this more palpable.

And this comes after the narrator has told us about the 15th Century Beheading Stone on Mote Hill.

We loop back around the west of the castle, passing King’s Park and the Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum.

Then it is time for the pièce de résistance and a challenge for the big orange bus as we make our way up the streets towards the castle.

It is bustling with tourists and some travellers disembark here to catch a bus back later on.

I’m able to take in some great views of the city below and the Central Belt beyond.

Stirling Castle is a fitting end to the bus tour

Our last stop is back in the city centre and I’m a little disappointed that we will not be visiting the Battle of Bannockburn Experience.

But as mentioned, bus tour tickets are valid on two regular Midland Bluebird service buses that will get you there.

Stirling Castle is also a worthy ending to an informative tour that gives a great insight into some of the city’s hidden gems.

It’s definitely worth making the time to fit both the bus tour and a battleground visit into your next visit to Stirling.