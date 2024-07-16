First look inside new M&S Dundee as store opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look inside new M&S Dundee as store opens

Shoppers queued to be the first inside the £5 million outlet, which includes a one-of-a-kind coffee shop.

Staff celebrating the opening day of Dundee M&S with a pipe band and giant Percy Pig.
Staff celebrating opening day with a pipe band and giant Percy Pig. Image: Elliott Cansfield
By Ellidh Aitken

Shoppers have had their first look inside the new M&S Dundee store.

The £5 million outlet opened for the first time on Tuesday morning.

The supermarket at Gallagher Retail Park replaces the Murraygate branch and nearby foodhall.

The 48,000 sq ft store stocks a full clothing line catering for men, women and children.

There is also a bureau de change, food hall and cafe.

The shop uses 100 suppliers from Dundee and Angus and hundreds more from across Scotland.

Shoppers queued up to be the first inside the new store and were met on arrival by M&S favourites Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar.

Staff cut the ribbon to open the new store. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Workers cheered as the new store opened for the first time. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The first customers were piped into the new M&S Dundee. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar were on hand to welcome customers inside. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Percy Pig. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The first customers entering the store. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Some of the first customers being welcomed into the shop. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Customers were welcomed with special Percy Pig bags. Image: Elliott Cansfield

Manager Mary Power, who has worked with the company for 25 years, said she was “just so excited” to open the doors to customers.

She is joined by 147 staff members as well as 11 team managers and two deputy store managers.

Mary told The Courier: “I feel like we have been talking about this day for so long, my team have worked exceptionally hard to get this store ready for opening.

“I am really just excited for our customers to see it because I don’t think they will have seen anything as fantastic as this in terms of M&S stores.

Mary Power inside the shop. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Mary gave a speech to staff. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Mary with Colin the Caterpillar and Percy Pig. Image: Elliott Cansfield

“I started at the Murraygate 25 years ago as a Christmas temp, then I did the grad scheme and then have moved around stores.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to open this store because we don’t open lots of new line stores.

“I think customers will be blown away.

“You walk in and the environment is so different, even the lighting, I had one of my colleagues walk in today and he has never seen this store and was blown away.

“This is absolutely purpose-built for what we are going to do and it’s ready for the future.”

M&S Dundee boasts a “fresh market-style” foodhall. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Inside the foodhall. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Staff working to prepare the flower shop for opening day. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The bakery. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The sourdough is a customer favourite. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The bakery also offers cakes. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The fruit and veg aisle. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The shop is set out in a market style. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The shop uses hundreds of Scottish suppliers. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The frozen section. Image: Elliott Cansfield
There is a large wine shop. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The cheese aisle. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The foodhall is 40% larger than in the Murraygate shop. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar section. Image: Elliott Cansfield
There is also a large clothing range. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Downstairs is filled with women’s clothing. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Staff preparing for customers. Image: Elliott Cansfield
There is a large beauty section. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The store also offers click and collect. Image: Elliott Cansfield

Mary added that she is most excited for customers to see her favourite part of the new store – its one-of-a-kind coffee shop.

She said: “I love the coffee shop, I really do, it’s very different to what any of our customers have seen.

“We are the first store in the business to have this concept and it’s just a lovely place to sit, have coffee, meet your friends, and then do a bit of shopping.

“I also love the big sign outside, I just love the fact it is M&S Dundee.”

The new M&S Dundee opened on Tuesday. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The new style coffee shop. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The coffee shop is manager Mary’s favourite part of the store. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Staff having a last look before customers were allowed inside. Image: Elliott Cansfield
There is a large menswear section upstairs. Image: Elliott Cansfield
The menswear section. Image: Elliott Cansfield

Mary also hopes that loyal customers to the old Murraygate store will be fans of the new supermarket.

She said: “I have fond memories of being in the Murraygate store but I think when people see this store they will understand absolutely why we are here.

“The old Murraygate store isn’t far – it’s around 300 metres away. I think once our customers see this they will love it, it will be worth the extra walk.

“There’s also buses out the back and we have the two hours free parking, there’s absolutely benefits.

“The people of Dundee have been so supportive, we’ve had people looking in the window and asking when we are opening so I am hoping a good few people turn up today to see our new store.”

