First look inside new M&S Dundee as store opens

Shoppers have had their first look inside the new M&S Dundee store.

The £5 million outlet opened for the first time on Tuesday morning.

The supermarket at Gallagher Retail Park replaces the Murraygate branch and nearby foodhall.

The 48,000 sq ft store stocks a full clothing line catering for men, women and children.

There is also a bureau de change, food hall and cafe.

The shop uses 100 suppliers from Dundee and Angus and hundreds more from across Scotland.

Shoppers queued up to be the first inside the new store and were met on arrival by M&S favourites Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar.

Manager Mary Power, who has worked with the company for 25 years, said she was “just so excited” to open the doors to customers.

She is joined by 147 staff members as well as 11 team managers and two deputy store managers.

Mary told The Courier: “I feel like we have been talking about this day for so long, my team have worked exceptionally hard to get this store ready for opening.

“I am really just excited for our customers to see it because I don’t think they will have seen anything as fantastic as this in terms of M&S stores.

“I started at the Murraygate 25 years ago as a Christmas temp, then I did the grad scheme and then have moved around stores.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to open this store because we don’t open lots of new line stores.

“I think customers will be blown away.

“You walk in and the environment is so different, even the lighting, I had one of my colleagues walk in today and he has never seen this store and was blown away.

“This is absolutely purpose-built for what we are going to do and it’s ready for the future.”

Mary added that she is most excited for customers to see her favourite part of the new store – its one-of-a-kind coffee shop.

She said: “I love the coffee shop, I really do, it’s very different to what any of our customers have seen.

“We are the first store in the business to have this concept and it’s just a lovely place to sit, have coffee, meet your friends, and then do a bit of shopping.

“I also love the big sign outside, I just love the fact it is M&S Dundee.”

Mary also hopes that loyal customers to the old Murraygate store will be fans of the new supermarket.

She said: “I have fond memories of being in the Murraygate store but I think when people see this store they will understand absolutely why we are here.

“The old Murraygate store isn’t far – it’s around 300 metres away. I think once our customers see this they will love it, it will be worth the extra walk.

“There’s also buses out the back and we have the two hours free parking, there’s absolutely benefits.

“The people of Dundee have been so supportive, we’ve had people looking in the window and asking when we are opening so I am hoping a good few people turn up today to see our new store.”