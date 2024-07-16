Angus brothers re-create steam engine picture 50 years on at Glamis Extravaganza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus brothers re-create steam engine picture 50 years on at Glamis Extravaganza

Joseph and Stephen Mitchell were boys when their late father took his 1899 Burrell engine to the Angus vintage vehicle event for the first time.

By Graham Brown
Stephen (left) and Joseph Mitchell replicate the 1974 shot at Glamis Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Supplied
Stephen (left) and Joseph Mitchell replicate the 1974 shot at Glamis Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Supplied

Among the huge weekend crowd at Scotland’s biggest vintage vehicle gathering, two Angus brothers made a special journey down memory lane.

The Glamis Extravaganza saw hordes of visitors savour a record-breaking entry of 2,000 vehicles in the Angus sunshine.

And exactly 50 years to the day from when The Courier captured Joseph and Stephen Mitchell polishing their late father’s 1899 Burrell steam engine, the family album shot was re-created.

Steam traction engines at Glamis Castle.
Joseph (left) and Stephen Mitchell with Joseph’s two engines, Lord Nelson and Betsy, at Glamis. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It capped a memorable weekend for the Mitchells, and Joseph in particular, after his other road locomotive was judged the best steamer in the biggest ever line-up of engines at Glamis.

The 60-year-old said he’d been determined to fulfil a promise made to his dad, Gordon, to bring the family heirloom back to the Extravaganza.

Far-travelled traction engine

The 7horsepower single crank engine spent much of its working life in Suffolk before eventually becoming an eye-catching feature on the forecourt of a Glasgow garage.

“In 1965 it came to Perth and was restored,” said Joseph.

“Dad saw it for sale in a classified ad in The Courier in 1974.

“He’d never been into steam engines but always liked something different, went along and bought it.”

And just weeks later it was on show at Glamis in the very earliest days of the Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club event.

Joseph, then 10, and Stephen, 7, were pictured polishing the front of the engine in the castle grounds.

Angus brothers with family steam engine at Glamis in 1974.
Stephen (left) and Joseph Mitchell on polishing duty at Glamis in 1974. Image: Supplied

“Dad steamed and rallied it for a few years before it was laid up for more than 35 years until 2014,” he added.

It then had a complete four-year rebuild and was named Betsy, after Gordon’s wife.

Sadly Gordon, who grew the former Mitchell of Letham poultry firm into one of Scotland’s most successful independent food businesses, died in 2019.

“Dad was able to see Betsy’s restoration completed,” said Joseph.

Letham man Joseph Mitchell with restored traction engine.
Joseph Mitchell and his father, Gordon as Betsy’s restoration neared completion. Image: Supplied

“So when I realised 2024 was the 50th anniversary of the photo being taken I wanted to bring her back at Glamis.

“It’s a pretty special day for the family, especially myself and Steve rolling back the years for the photo.”

Mitchell name engraved on trophy again

Joseph also owns a spectacular 1907 Burrell road locomotive, Lord Nelson.

He recently delighted youngsters at Letham Primary by taking it to his former school.

And its status as one of the finest of its kind in the country was recognised with the award of best steamer at the Extravaganza.

Vintage traction engines at Glamis Castle.
Joseph Mitchell (left) and brother Steve with Joseph’s two vintage traction engines at Glamis. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Dad’s name is on that same trophy from 1981 so that just made the weekend,” said Joseph.

“The engines always get a huge amount of interest from people.

“Most of our steam rallies are down south so it was fantastic to bring them both to Glamis for people to enjoy.”

Conversation