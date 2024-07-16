Coastal erosion: The time is now to act on crisis facing our communities in Angus and Fife

Erosion is a crisis facing our coastal communities, yet there seems to be a lack of impetus and funding to stop our towns slipping into the sea.

This week, The Courier is highlighting the issue and asking if those in charge are really doing enough to combat this growing problem before it’s too late.

We have heard from Montrose Community Council, who believe it could cost up to £20million for a short-term fix.

But this is long-term concern and they are rightly worried about where the money is going to come from to help fight the forces of nature.

Ultimately, only the Scottish Government has the power to drive real change on a matter of this scale.

However, their initial correspondence on the issue leaves something to be desired.

Large-scale funding will be needed

When asked a range of questions about finances and timelines they pointed out two already publicised funding avenues of £440,000 for Angus Council and a further £12 million to be shared between all local authorities.

Those are not the figures that will see the dunes of Montrose saved for future generations.

Because no matter who you ask, even if they differ on the solution to the problem, almost everyone is in agreement that the project will cost millions of pounds in Angus alone.

That is funding that needs to be readily available when the time comes.

And that time is here.

The Scottish Government’s own independent advisor on coastal erosion, Dr Alistair Rennie, has warned that sea level rise is a “sleeping giant”.

It is imperative that Angus Council wakes up to this fact.

It is nine months since Storm Babet, when the issue of coastal erosion was thrust into the spotlight, and in that time little movement has occurred to find and fund a solution.

A report has been commissioned and written on behalf of Angus Council which puts forward variations of one solution – the addition of around a million tons of sand to the coastline.

It’s a plan over which many questions remain – how will it be financed and what are the other options – being the main two.

What about breakwaters and engineering solutions?

Montrose does not have decades to wait

Storm season will be upon us again in a few months.

Last year, Montrose’s 462-year-old golf links lost seven metres of coast in 12 months – Storm Babet and Storm Gerrit claimed 3.5 on their own.

Those figures far exceed the projected loss stated in the 2021 Dynamic Coast report by Dr Rennie which highlighted the danger of erosion to the town.

The people of Montrose cannot afford to wait and see what another winter of adverse weather events does to their community.

Further along the coast, St Andrews started tackling the problem 15 to 20 years ago and they are still battling it today.

Montrose doesn’t have another decade for those in positions of authority to devise and strategise.

The Courier is determined to continue highlighting this crisis until words are put into action – and that action needs to come now.