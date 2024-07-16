Perthshire beauty boss on the joys of working for yourself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire beauty boss on the joys of working for yourself

Amanda Henvey started her company Lucerna after moving to Blairgowrie from Edinburgh.

Amanda Henvey carrying out treatment at her business, Lucerna in Bairgowrie. Image: Amanda Henvey/ Lucerna
Paul Malik By Paul Malik

When Amanda Henvey reached her mid-thirties, she decided she wanted to take the leap in business, and set-up Lucerna.

The Blairgowrie beauty business is based out of the town’s Nail Studio on Allan Street.

After a move from Edinburgh to the Perthshire town, Amanda said the opportunity to work for herself appeared, something she grabbed with both hands.

She talks us through the high points and difficulties of working for yourself in the current climate and plans for opening her own eco-friendly wellness retreat.

How and why did you start in business

I had always worked for someone else and now I am I my mid-thirties, it felt like the right time to take the leap and start up on my own.

Image: Amanda Henvey/ Lucerna

An opportunity came up to work for myself based out of The Nail Studio on Allan Street and I just decided to go for it. The business launched in February of this year.

How did you get to where you are today

I have been working in the beauty and holistic therapy industry since my early twenties. I was a young mum and needed to build a career for myself so I could provide for my son and myself.

I lived in Edinburgh at the time and worked in numerous spas and salons, before moving to Blairgowrie a couple of years ago.

This is a fabulous area to live and work in and to raise a family. When the room came up at The Nail Studio, it was simply too good an opportunity to miss so I had to be brave and go for it.

Who has helped you along the way?

I have had amazing support from GrowBiz. They have given me the confidence and inspiration to take the leap and start my own business.

Amanda Henvey,  Lucerna. Blairgowrie. Image: Amanda Henvey/ Lucerna

My point of contact is Hayley Gardiner and if wasn’t for her encouragement and advice, I really don’t think I would have started up my own business.

What was your biggest mistake?

Waiting so long to start up on my own.

What is your greatest achievement to date?

Having the courage to start up Lucerna.

How has the cost-of-living crisis impacted your business?

So far, I have had incredible support from the local community, I’m really busy. It’s great to see people still investing in their wellbeing.

What do you hope to achieve in the future?

I have big plans. I want to have my own premises at some point and I also have the goal to build an eco-friendly wellness retreat, which will be a dedicated space for beauty and holistic therapy treatments as well as offering room for people to run yoga classes, sound baths and other practices that nurture our wellbeing.

Do you want to recruit in the future?

I am happy working on my own just now but who knows what will happen as the business starts to grow.

What is the hardest thing about running your own business?

Keeping on top of all the administrative stuff and finance.

Any advice to wannabe entrepreneurs?

When you feel mentally mature and ready to run your own business, just go for it!

