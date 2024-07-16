Kieran Freeman admits Dundee United exit ‘gamble’ failed to pay off as he aims to settle at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kieran Freeman admits Dundee United exit ‘gamble’ failed to pay off as he aims to settle at Raith Rovers

The summer signing spoke to Courier Sport after his competitive debut against Stirling Albion.

Kieran Freeman in action for Raith Rovers.
Kieran Freeman in action for Raith Rovers. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Kieran Freeman is determined to settle quickly at Raith Rovers after admitting his Dundee United ‘gamble’ failed to pay off.

The right-back departed Tannadice in February after falling out of the first-team picture under Terrors boss Jim Goodwin.

He opted to try something new with a move to St Patrick’s Athletic in the League of Ireland.

But the 24-year-old swiftly realised it was not going to work out and returned to Scottish football with his close-season move to Rovers.

Kieran Freeman celebrates scoring for Dundee United against Hibs.
Kieran Freeman made almost 70 appearances for Dundee United. Image: SNS.

“I’m happy to be back in Scotland,” he told Courier Sport after Saturday’s competitive debut against Stirling Albion. “It was probably a decision that was a no-brainer when it came up.

“I’m just looking to get settled here and to be successful at Raith, as a club and individually.

“I wasn’t playing at United and when a Saturday comes around you want to be out there playing.

“So, I sort of took the move over to Ireland as a gamble and thought, ‘why not try it’.

“But I quickly realised it wasn’t working for me either.

Freeman: ‘I was delighted’

“There were probably a few reasons for that. But I just didn’t enjoy living by myself in a hotel for four months.

“That’s on me, individually, as well; that’s not on anyone else.

“But when this came up I was delighted to come back. So, hopefully now I can look forward to playing here, and I’m enjoying it so far.”

Freeman was one of five new signings to make their debuts for Raith in their Premier Sports Cup curtain-raiser at the weekend.

The former Southampton youngster was joined by Lewis Stevenson and Callum Fordyce in starting the 3-0 victory.

New signing Kieran Freeman with a Raith Rovers scarf.
Kieran Freeman penned a 12-month deal with Raith Rovers. Image: Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd / RRFC.

And teenagers Kai Montagu and Lewis Gibson both made their competitive bows late on at Forthbank.

It was a comfortable start to the new campaign for Ian Murray’s men following an impressive season that finished in the ultimate disappointment of failing to clinch promotion.

“The gaffer said on the first day of pre-season training that it’s all about this season now,” added Freeman ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Stranraer.

“What the boys did last season is in the past now. You could dwell on that and that would affect this new season.

‘Room for improvement’

“But, so far, we’ve gradually got better and there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

“We’re building relationships with each other on the pitch and it was quite a good performance on Saturday in the first game.

“Being at United, I saw really close last season how good Raith were and and they pushed it right to the very end.

“So, hopefully we can go one better this season.

“The boys are so determined to have a successful season, so it should be exciting.”

