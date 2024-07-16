Man, 38, arrested after crash between car and motorbike in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 38, arrested after crash between car and motorbike in Dundee

Police launched a search for a motorcyclist who fled the scene.

By James Simpson & Chloe Burrell
Police search for a motorcyclist after a crash in Linlathen, Dundee.
Police searched for a motorcyclist after a crash in Linlathen. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 38-year-old man was arrested and later released after a two-vehicle crash in Dundee.

Police were called to Honeygreen Road in the Linlathen area after an earlier crash involving a motorcycle and white Tesla in Kingsway on Monday night.

A male bike rider, 34, fled from the scene and was then traced.

The car driver was arrested and later released to be reported for road traffic offences.

Traffic police and a dog unit attended the incident before the two vehicles were uplifted.

Police were searching the area. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One man, who did not wish to be named, told The Courier: “When I came past just after 8pm the bike was already being uplifted.

“The Tesla had a damaged back wheel.

“There was an unmarked police car sitting behind the damaged car at that point.

Police at the scene in an unmarked car. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He added: “The two vehicles were positioned just at the bend near Cumnock Place.

“With parked cars being on one side of the road they were really struggling to get the damaged car uplifted.

“Some folk couldn’t get their cars out for ages.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6pm officers attended at Honeygreen Road in Dundee in relation to a crash that had happened earlier in Kingsway involving a car and a motorbike.

“The rider, a 34-year-old man, had made off. He was later traced and will be reported in connection with road traffic offences.

“The car driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested and released to be reported for road traffic offences.”

More from

Poundstretcher on Lochee Road in Dundee.
Budget retailer to hold giveaway at Tayside, Fife and Stirling shops as new owner…
Chief Superintendent Nicola Russell, divisional commander for Tayside. Image Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Top Tayside cop wants to cut hours spent dealing with mental health issues
Karyn McKay, childminder
'Without childcare you have big problems': Two in five childcare services cancelled in Dundee
2
Over 30s garden party at Dundee Hotel
Taypark House hotel in Dundee hits market for £3 million
Phil Donaldson.
Controversial Dundee pubs boss banned from being company director for 11 years over Covid…
The car on fire in Balgay Park. Image: Abbi Rodley
Car goes up in flames in Dundee park as police launch probe
Debbie Gallacher (left) and Melanie Coleman (right) outside Love Your Planet in Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry zero waste shop taken over by staff member
Andy Robertson outside The Phoenix. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
New landlord of The Phoenix breaks silence on takeover – and says Dundee pub…
Police taped off a section of the street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, seriously injured while working beneath vehicle in Dundee
Lorne Street, Monifieth.
Police say spate of motorhome thefts across Tayside are linked