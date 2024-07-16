Apology after Evri parcels ‘dumped’ in Perthshire

A Perthshire resident says she has been left without deliveries after Evri drivers dumped parcels in fields and on the roadside.

Aileen Baptie says two of her parcels, with a value of around £350, failed to be delivered despite Evri saying they had been signed for.

As “proof of delivery” the Rait resident was sent pictures from Evri, one of which was a black screen and the other a picture of her parcel in the back of a vehicle.

Despite complaining to Evri, she has yet to receive any compensation and claims the issue has been rife across the Errol and Rait areas.

Evri deliveries labelled ‘total joke’ as Perthshire residents complain

The 53-year-old told The Courier: “For us, we’ve had two parcels of high value (around £350) go missing.

“What’s happening is the driver is taking a random photo of the parcel and using this as proof of delivery and saying it’s been signed for.

“We’ve had to fight our case, but every time you phone Evri up, we get told that we have to contact the supplier.

“Last week, people were posting pictures on Facebook of their parcels being thrown into fields and the side of the road.

“It’s just a total joke really – it’s happened to dozens of people.

“We think whoever was doing it was opening them up, taking whatever they fancied, and throwing what he didn’t want away.”

Aileen reckons the issue stemmed from temporary staff being drafted in while the usual “brilliant” driver was on holiday.

In an update on Monday, Evri told Aileen one of the parcels had been tracked.

However, it arrived “battered”.

The whereabouts of the other one is still unknown.

Aileen added: “It makes you feel unsafe – this driver knows my address and could do something if I complain.

“You put a lot of trust in drivers to come good and deliver packages.

“The information Evri give you is vague and slow and you feel like you’re getting nowhere.”

A spokesperson for Evri said the pictures of dumped parcels were taken in error and all ended up back at the local depot.

They added: “Our ambition is that every customer experience is a positive one.

“We’ve apologised to Aileen and offered a goodwill payment.

“We take our responsibility to care for every parcel seriously, action was taken quickly and the driver no longer delivers on behalf of Evri.”