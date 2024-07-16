Air ambulance called as man treated by paramedics after lorry crash on A92 in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Air ambulance called as man treated by paramedics after lorry crash on A92 in Fife

The road was closed due to the incident, which has been described as serious.

By Ellidh Aitken
A lorry came off the A92 near Cowdenbeath.
A lorry has come off the A92 near Cowdenbeath. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL

A man was treated by paramedics after a crash involving a lorry on the A92 in Fife.

An air ambulance was called to the incident near Cowdenbeath.

The road was closed northbound from the M90 and Crossgates roundabout with a diversion in place for more than two hours.

It has now reopened.

Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 10am.

Pictures posted on social media show the lorry stuck down the embankment at the side of the carriageway.

Emergency services at the scene. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A92 is closed from the M90 and Crossgates Roundabout due to a serious road crash involving a lorry.

“Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.05am on Tuesday, 16 July, 2024.

“One man is being treated by paramedics and the air ambulance is on route.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

A later update said: “The A92 has now reopened following a road crash involving a lorry.

“Emergency services were called to the scene around 10.05am.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed five appliances and a heavy rescue unit were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We were called to assist our emergency service partners Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service with a road traffic collision involving an HGV.

“We have five appliances and a heavy rescue unit on scene.”

