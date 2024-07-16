Debate: England football rivalry – harmless fun or something more sinister?

England’s journey to the final of Euro 2024 before losing to Spain has reignited the debate about the ‘Auld Enemy’.

Is Scotland’s football rivalry with the Three Lions harmless fun or something more sinister?

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn enjoyed Sunday night’s defeat and his jibes – which included an image of him making a crying gesture next to Spain star Rodri’s red home strip – prompted an unprecedented reaction in The Courier’s comments section.

Mr Flynn has warned against xenophobia creeping into sporting rivalry but it comes as a national newspaper in Scotland apologised for “leaning into lazy stereotypes” with its depiction of England supporters on a front page ahead of the match.

Days earlier the Dundee United diehard wrote on X: “Football rivalry at club and international level is normal and healthy.

“Without it the game is nothing. Lazy stereotypes, xenophobia and a dose of snobbery is not what rivalry, nor football, should be about.

“Let’s just stick to petty, ill informed, good natured and funny.”

Is ‘anyone but England’ all in good fun or does it do more harm than good?

Let us know your views on the rivalry with England in our comment section below.