Go ahead for house conversion of 142-year-old Monifieth church hall

Angus planners have given the green light to a residential conversion of a historic Monifieth church hall.

B-listed Gerard Hall occupies a prime spot near the town centre at the corner of Church Street and Maule Street.

It’s been empty for a number of years and was put on the market in 2023 with a price tag of £150,000.

Angus Council planners have now granted permission for it to be turned into a house.

The main hall will be converted into a three-bedroomed family home, with a two-bed annex also included in the plan.

A first floor mezzanine will be created in the hall for a study and bedroom.

And a single remaining memorial inside the hall is to be retained.

It honours the Rev. James Young who was minister at Monifieth for more than 40 years in the late 1800s.

Stone arches will also be retained as a feature, and the best original windows kept.

“The alterations to the fabric of the building have been kept to a minimum and are designed to respect the historic character of the building while creating essential spaces such as bedrooms and living accommodation,” say the applicants.

Delegated approval for house plan

Planners approved the scheme under delegated powers.

Historic Environment Scotland welcomed a reduction in the number of solar panels on the roof of the hall.

The council added: “Overall, the proposed works involve some notable alterations to the listed building.

“However it is accepted that some alteration is necessary in order to facilitate a new use in the building and to avoid its potential deterioration.

“The current proposal would not adversely affect the integrity of the building and the reasons for which it was designated.

“And the works would not result in an unacceptable impact on the overall character, appearance or special interest of the listed building.”

Gerard Hall site beside the former St Rules Church which was granted permission last year for conversion into a community cafe.