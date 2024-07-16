Seal pup ‘Mango’ taken in by charity after Dysart rescue

A seal pup is being cared for by a wildlife charity after it was rescued from the Dysart coastline.

Rescuers were called to reports of a stranded mammal close to Howard Place on Sunday afternoon.

Police and British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) medics attended after members of the public tried to return the seal to the sea.

The harbour seal, named Mango, is now being hand-reared at the Hessilhead Wildlife Centre in North Ayrshire.

The BDMLR has advised members of the public not to approach or handle young pups.

Harbour seal ‘Mango’ rescued in Dysart

Sara Macmillan, BDMLR assistant coordinator for Fife and Stirlingshire, said: “At 2.35pm on Sunday BDMLR medics were called to attend to a cetacean in Dysart, Fife.

“Upon arrival, they quickly identified it as a harbour seal pup.

“Unfortunately, well-meaning members of the public had tried to place the seal back into the sea.

“Seals spend most of their time on land, resting and digesting their food.

“Harbor seal pups stay on land and are fed by their mothers for up to six weeks and should be left undisturbed if the mother is still feeding the pup.

“The seal, affectionately named Mango by Hessilhead Wildlife Rescue, was taken in and will be hand-reared for several months before being returned to the wild.”

Police urge public to stay away from young mammals

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1pm on Sunday we were called to a report of a young whale stranded near Howard Place, Dysart.

“Officers attended and found a live young seal which was placed near to the sea and relevant partner agencies informed.

“If you come across a young mammal, please contact the relevant agency.

“We would advise the public not to approach young mammals as this may cause them distress.”

Harbour seals – also known as common seals – are protected in Britain under the Conservation of Seals Act.