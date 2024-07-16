Escape to the country: Loch Tay chalet offers the ultimate rural retreat for just £120k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Escape to the country: Loch Tay chalet offers the ultimate rural retreat for just £120k

Cambusurich Lodge enjoys a stunning and secluded position on a hillside above Loch Tay.

By Jack McKeown
Camusurich Lodge has an outstanding Highland Perthshire location. Image: Irvine Geddes.
Camusurich Lodge has an outstanding Highland Perthshire location. Image: Irvine Geddes.

A holiday lodge in a beautiful and secluded location above Loch Tay has hit the market for £120,000.

Cambusurich Lodge is a timber chalet that stands alone in a wooded dell in one of Scotland’s most beautiful settings.

Located on the southern banks of Loch Tay, it enjoys sweeping views across the water from its elevated position.

Cambusurich Lodge looks over Loch Tay. Image: Irvine Geddes.
The lodge is an ideal holiday home. Image: Irvine Geddes.
The lodge sits on a hillside. Image: Irvine Geddes.

The nearest outpost is Killin, a charming village five miles away on the western edge of the loch.

Cambusurich Lodge sits off National Cycle Route 7, the quiet lane that runs along the southern edge of Loch Tay.

A grassy track leads off the road and heads upward to a parking area. A short path leads to the lodge itself.

Inside, there’s an open plan living/dining kitchen area. Huge picture windows frame the outstanding views.

A huge window takes advantage of the view. Image: Irvine Geddes.
Cambusurich Lodge would benefit from a small amount of modernisation. Image: Irvine Geddes.
You would not get bored of this view. Image: Irvine Geddes.

There is a bathroom and a double bedroom. Decking wraps around the front, side and rear of the property. There’s also an area of garden with planted beds.

Cambusurich Lodge is classed as a holiday home so year-round living is not permitted. However, with a relatively low asking price it’s an affordable Highland Perthshire bolthole and would be perfect as a home for weekends and summer holidays.

It could also potentially be rented out as a holiday let and earn a significant income.

 

Cambusurich Lodge is on sale with Irvine Geddes for offers over £120,000.

 

