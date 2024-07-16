Trust in Scottish Government fell to lowest ever level under Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Trust in Scottish Government fell to lowest ever level under Humza Yousaf

The Scottish Social Attitudes survey showed faith in the SNP Holyrood administration has declined significantly.

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf.
Former First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Trust in the Scottish Government fell to the lowest level ever recorded in a survey carried out when Humza Yousaf was still first minister.

The Scottish Social Attitudes survey, which has run most years since the start of devolution in 1999, showed faith in the SNP Holyrood administration has declined.

Results from the 2023 survey, conducted in September and October last year, show 47% of respondents trust the government “just about always” or “most of the time”.

That was down from 61% in 2019, the last time a comparable survey was conducted.

Mr Yousaf, who lives in Dundee, served as Scotland’s first minister from March last year before resigning in April.

Dundee MSP Shona Robison was deputy first minister and SNP finance chief during his tenure in charge.

First Minister Humza Yousaf, with Deputy First Minister Shona Robison (right). Image: PA
Shona Robison was Humza Yousaf’s No2. Image: PA.

Trust in the UK Government to work in Scotland’s best interests remained lower than the figure for the Edinburgh administration, as it has done since the start of the survey series.

However trust in the UK Government had increased from the 2019 figure, going from 15% then to 21% in 2023.

Further analysis found trust in the Scottish Government tends to be higher among younger people, those who support Scottish independence, and those on the left of the political spectrum.

Older people and those with the opposite views tended to be more trusting of the UK Government.

The weighted sample of 1,574 people aged over 16 in Scotland were also asked how good each Government is at listening to the public before making decisions.

The percentage of people who thought the Scottish Government was “very good” or “quite good” at listening to people’s views before taking decisions fell from 51% in 2019 to 35% in 2023.

It has declined from its peak of 59% in 2015.

The equivalent figure for the UK Government also fell, going from 15% in 2019 to 12% in 2023.

Asked what the Scottish Government’s top priority should be, “improving the economy” emerged as by far the most popular issue at 45%.

There was a marked decrease in satisfaction in the running of the NHS, with this falling into negative territory for the first time since 2005.

Some 52% were dissatisfied with the health service while 23% were satisfied.

Jackie Baillie, deputy leader of Scottish Labour. Image Andrew Cawley.

Commenting on the results, Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “This is an utterly damning indictment of the Tories and the SNP’s records in Government.”

The Scottish Government pointed to the survey’s findings on the redistribution of wealth, with 50% saying ministers should redistribute income to the least well-off.

SNP minister Jamie Hepburn said: “The survey demonstrates continued support for the redistribution of wealth and an increasing desire among people to see the economy grow.

“This aligns with the Scottish Government’s commitments and how we are working hard to provide support to those who need it most.”

More from

Is Dundee's Stephen Flynn primed to be next SNP leader?
3
The new unit was to be built at Perth Royal Infirmary. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
SNP ministers knew Perth treatment centre would be delayed months in advance
3
Labour MP Joani Reid, at her home in East Kilbride. Image: DC Thomson
Joani Reid: Granddaughter of Jimmy Reid on building her own legacy at Westminster
Dundee experts on what Donald Trump victory could mean for the UK - and…
10
Dundee SNP MSPs Shona Robison and Joe FitzPatrick. Image: DC Thomson.
Are Dundee SNP MSPs braced for defeat in 2026 after Westminster election scare?
7
The Dock Street boundary of Dundee's Low Emission Zone near Yeoman Shore.
Debate: How would you like to see Dundee LEZ fine money spent by the…
25
Fornethy survivors protest outside Holyrood in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Major compensation breakthrough for Fornethy House abuse survivors
Stephen Flynn will have a more difficult job grabbing headlines at Prime Minister's Questions. Image: PA.
Stephen Flynn: How Dundonian SNP chief faces new hurdles at PMQs
4
Nigel Farage was mocked by Pete Wishart.
VIDEO: Nigel Farage mocked by Perthshire's Pete Wishart during first MP speech
9
Chris Law held onto Dundee Central for the SNP. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Pollster's verdict on Dundee and SNP postal vote delay theory
2

Conversation