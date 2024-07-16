Dundee hail ‘tremendous servant’ as Cammy Kerr leaves Dens Park

Dundee have paid tribute to Cammy Kerr after the long-serving full-back left the club.

Kerr, 28, first signed for the club he grew up supporting aged just eight, and, over the next two decades, became part of the furniture at Dens Park.

He earned a testimonial last season and, in total, made almost 300 appearances for the Dark Blues.

However, he is now free to sign permanently with another club for the first time in his career, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Inverness Caley Thistle.

Kerr, who signed his first professional contract in 2012, has claimed two Championship titles with Dundee and one Premiership play-off win.

Announcing the popular defender’s departure, the Dee said: “Dundee Football Club can today confirm that Cammy Kerr has left the club.

“Cammy has been with the club since the age of eight and worked his way through the youth ranks and into the first team. He would then go on to play 272 competitive matches for the Dee.

“Cammy has been a tremendous servant to Dundee Football Club and he has given so much to the club.

“Cammy we wish you all the very best for the next chapter in your career.”