St Johnstone set to sign England schoolboy international Arran Cocks – then loan him to Angus club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone set to sign England schoolboy international Arran Cocks – then loan him to Angus club

The 18-year-old has impressed Craig Levein.

By Eric Nicolson
Arran Cocks has signed for St Johnstone.
Arran Cocks has signed for St Johnstone. Image: PPA.

St Johnstone are set to sign England schoolboy international Arran Cocks.

And the young forward will immediately be loaned out to Forfar as his introduction to men’s football.

The 18-year-old has impressed manager, Craig Levein, on the McDiarmid Park training ground and as a pre-season trialist.

Now he’s set to become the latest Saints summer recruit.

“Arran’s from Brook House College down in Leicester which is a school that people from around the world come to do a football programme,” said Levein.

“A little bit like the American system.

“He’s a South African-born Australian. He’ll be going out on loan to Forfar.

“He trained with us for a week to 10 days and did really well. He’s only 18.

“There’s a player there.

“We just need to give him game time against men to see if we can kick him on a wee bit.

“He’s probably an attacking player, off the side, maybe a 10. He’s got good pace and power.”

A long way from home

Cocks left home three years ago and within 12 months had earned a spot in the England school set-up.

He twice played in Centenary Shield victories over Scotland.

In an interview with Brook House, Cocks said: “I had to leave my family behind but I know that if you want to achieve things in football you have to make sacrifices.

“I came here to pursue my dream of being a professional footballer.”

If Cocks’ loan deal to Forfar goes through, he’ll be the second player to join up with Ray McKinnon’s Station Park squad.

Centre-back, Bayley Klimionek, made his debut in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup defeat to Livingston.

More from

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein with Makenzie Kirk after the young striker scored his first goal.
Makenzie Kirk: There will be no family favours at St Johnstone
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone are all in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.
Premier Sports Cup draw: Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United learn last-16 fate
4
Benji Kimpioka and Makenzie Kirk could both be happy with their afternoon's work against East Fife.
3 St Johnstone talking points as perspective is restored, attacking excitement grows and Makenzie…
Makenzie Kirk celebrates his first goal for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein jokes he might 'crack open the champagne' after Perth…
Adam Webb.
JIM SPENCE: I suspect Adam Webb will set high bar at St Johnstone –…
Drey Wright will be back in the St Johnstone team to face East Fife.
St Johnstone need to avoid 'negative vibe' that lingered last season, says Drey Wright
St Johnstone legend, Stevie May, has been told he can leave.
Craig Levein: Why I'm letting Stevie May leave St Johnstone and why I've missed…
8
Lewis Neilson is a Scotland U/21 international
St Johnstone eye swoop for ex-Dundee United defender Lewis Neilson from Hearts
St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson.
Cammy MacPherson: St Johnstone must show Alloa horror show was a one-off and why…
Rugby Park.
New date for Kilmarnock v St Johnstone Premiership clash

Conversation