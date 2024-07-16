St Johnstone set to sign England schoolboy international Arran Cocks – then loan him to Angus club

St Johnstone are set to sign England schoolboy international Arran Cocks.

And the young forward will immediately be loaned out to Forfar as his introduction to men’s football.

The 18-year-old has impressed manager, Craig Levein, on the McDiarmid Park training ground and as a pre-season trialist.

Now he’s set to become the latest Saints summer recruit.

“Arran’s from Brook House College down in Leicester which is a school that people from around the world come to do a football programme,” said Levein.

“A little bit like the American system.

“He’s a South African-born Australian. He’ll be going out on loan to Forfar.

“He trained with us for a week to 10 days and did really well. He’s only 18.

“There’s a player there.

“We just need to give him game time against men to see if we can kick him on a wee bit.

“He’s probably an attacking player, off the side, maybe a 10. He’s got good pace and power.”

A long way from home

Cocks left home three years ago and within 12 months had earned a spot in the England school set-up.

He twice played in Centenary Shield victories over Scotland.

In an interview with Brook House, Cocks said: “I had to leave my family behind but I know that if you want to achieve things in football you have to make sacrifices.

“I came here to pursue my dream of being a professional footballer.”

If Cocks’ loan deal to Forfar goes through, he’ll be the second player to join up with Ray McKinnon’s Station Park squad.

Centre-back, Bayley Klimionek, made his debut in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup defeat to Livingston.