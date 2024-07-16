Tony Docherty hails Dundee ‘intellect’ after seeing off stubborn Arbroath as he lays down challenge to players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Docherty hails Dundee ‘intellect’ after seeing off stubborn Arbroath as he lays down challenge to players

The Gayfield clash was a tale of two penalties as the Premiership side came away with the points.

By George Cran
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was pleased with what he saw from his team at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty was pleased with what he saw from his team at Arbroath. Image: SNS

Dundee “came up with the answers” to see off a stubborn Arbroath in their 2-0 Gayfield win says manager Tony Docherty.

The Dark Blues are clear at the top of Group D in the Premier Sports Cup after second-half Luke McCowan and Ethan Ingram goals moved them onto six points from six.

The clash was a tale of two penalties – Jon McCracken saving from Innes Murray early on with the score at 0-0 and McCowan making no mistake from the same spot in the second half.

“Jon McCracken’s save was excellent. He made another couple of really strong saves,” boss Docherty said.

Jon McCracken saves Innes Murray's penalty to keep the score goal-less. Image: SNS
Jon McCracken saves Innes Murray's penalty to keep the score goal-less. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“I thought it was a great performance from Jon tonight.

“Important saves at the right time.”

Keeper quality

McCracken denied Murray twice in the opening half with two fine stops.

His counterpart at the other end put in a superb showing himself as he kept the Premiership side at bay in the opening period.

McCowan on a couple of occasions, Mo Sylla and Ryan Astley all saw goal-bound efforts kept out as summer signing Aidan McAdams impressed between the sticks.

Luke McCowan made no mistake from the penalty spot. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke McCowan made no mistake from the penalty spot as Dundee FC went ahead at Arbroath. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

However, he was finally beaten when Thomas O’Brien pulled down the busy Scott Tiffoney shortly after the restart.

McCowan stepped up to break the deadlock by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way on 51 minutes.

The chances kept coming for the visitors and victory was assured on 79 minutes.

Simon Murray was on for a first appearance since his big summer move but he was denied a debut goal by the home goalie pulling off yet another save.

Another new signing was on hand to mop up, however, as wing-back Ingram smashed the rebound high into the net.

‘Game intellect’

It was a night where patience was required for the Premiership side as the Red Lichties goalkeeper denied them for much of the night.

“The pleasing part was we didn’t get frustrated,” Docherty added.

Summer signings Simon Murray and Ethan Ingram celebrate Dundee's second goal. Image: SNS
Summer signings Simon Murray and Ethan Ingram celebrate Dundee's second goal. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“We kept our organisation and discipline and were relentless in terms of what we were trying to do.

“That’s because they’re the right things to do and you saw that with the second goal.

“We work on getting down the sides and cutback crosses and that’s what got us the goal.

“The players have a confidence that if they keep doing the right things, they’ll get the result in the end.

“It was brilliant for me to see that. The players came up with the answers.

Ethan Ingram knocks in for 2-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Ethan Ingram knocks in for 2-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“You could see we played Arbroath earlier in the season and Jim is a great coach.

“He set his team up in a way to negate our strengths and that’s why it was a real challenge for the players.

“They had to come up with answers and I thought we did that. We showed a lot of game intellect to manage the game and get the performance and the points.

“To play a really difficult game at this stage and come away with a win is very pleasing.”

‘Challenged them to win every game’

Victory sees Dundee two points ahead of second-placed Annan Athletic at the top of Group D.

Dundee FC players celebrate taking the lead at Arbroath. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

The two sides face each other next Tuesday at Brechin’s Glebe Park where a win would put Docherty’s team on the brink of qualification for the knockout stages.

“I challenged the players early on in this competition because we didn’t qualify last year,” he added.

“I’ve challenged them to win every game and, when they can, keep clean sheets.

“They did that tonight, winning a difficult game at a difficult venue.”

