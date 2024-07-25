News Senior Open 2024: Best crowd pictures as golf icons illuminate Carnoustie Links Fans descended on the course on Thursday to watch their idols in this year's contest. Grandstand above the 1st tee, Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald & Emma Grady July 25 2024, 5:21pm July 25 2024, 5:21pm Share Senior Open 2024: Best crowd pictures as golf icons illuminate Carnoustie Links Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5045166/senior-open-carnoustie-crowd-photo-gallery/ Copy Link The Senior Open has teed off at Carnoustie, with golf fans descending on the Angus course. Spectators arrived at Carnoustie Links on Thursday to watch some of the iconic names of the sport in competition. Former winners, including Darren Clarke, Gary Player and Miguel Angel Jimenez, are all taking part. Vijay Singh, Colin Montgomerie and Paul Lawrie, who won The Open at Carnoustie 25 years ago, are also participating. The tournament runs until Sunday, with thousands of fans expected to cheer on their heroes. Our photographer Kim Cessford / DC Thomson was at Carnoustie to capture the best crowd pictures from the opening day. Golf fans observing the tournament. Golf fans surround the 1st tee. The tournament underway. Colin Montgomerie lines up his putt on the 14th. Miguel Angel Jimenez putting on the 14th. Fans watching the tournament. Fans watching Padraig Harrington on the 15th tee. Catching all the action live! Padraig Harrington on the 14th green. Audience enjoying the event. The 18th grandstand. Michael Jonson tees off. Carnoustie Golf Links sign. Golf fans surround the 1st tee. Paul Stankowski tees off. Fans follow their heroes. Fans appreciate Colin Montgomerie’s tee shot on the 18th. Fans watching their heroes. Steven Alker plays out of a bunker on the 14th. Padraig Harrington on the 15th tee. Miguel Angel Jimenez on the 15th tee. Alex Cejka plays lines up his putt on the 14th.