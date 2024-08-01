Andy Murray’s professional tennis career draws to a close with Olympics defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Murray’s professional tennis career draws to a close with Olympics defeat

The Dunblane star and Dan Evans lost 6-2 6-4 against American duo Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

By Ben MacDonald
Andy Murray's 21-year career has come to an end
Andy Murray's career drew to a close on Thursday night. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

Tennis icon Andy Murray has played the last match of his professional career after losing in the Olympics doubles quarter-finals.

The 37-year-old, from Dunblane, suffered defeat alongside Dan Evans in a 6-2 6-4 loss to American duo Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

Thursday’s result brings Murray’s 21-year career to an end,19 years since he announced his talent to the world at Wimbledon as a wild-haired teenager with a huge heart.

Murray, alongside Dan Evans, lost 6-2 6-4 to Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

A former Dunblane Primary School pupil, Murray became known as one of the UK’s greatest athletes, winning two Wimbledon titles and a US Open title.

He has also won two Olympic singles gold medals in 2012 and 2016, as well as a silver doubles medal with Laura Robson in London.

Murray and Evans’ gleeful delight in their dramatic two opening victories, saving seven match points along the way, had been one of the stories of the Games.

However, a third act proved well beyond them despite some more late resistance.

