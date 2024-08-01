News Andy Murray’s professional tennis career draws to a close with Olympics defeat The Dunblane star and Dan Evans lost 6-2 6-4 against American duo Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. By Ben MacDonald August 1 2024, 9:02pm August 1 2024, 9:02pm Share Andy Murray’s professional tennis career draws to a close with Olympics defeat Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5050153/andy-murray-olympics-defeat/ Copy Link Andy Murray's career drew to a close on Thursday night. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images Tennis icon Andy Murray has played the last match of his professional career after losing in the Olympics doubles quarter-finals. The 37-year-old, from Dunblane, suffered defeat alongside Dan Evans in a 6-2 6-4 loss to American duo Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. Thursday’s result brings Murray’s 21-year career to an end,19 years since he announced his talent to the world at Wimbledon as a wild-haired teenager with a huge heart. Murray, alongside Dan Evans, lost 6-2 6-4 to Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images A former Dunblane Primary School pupil, Murray became known as one of the UK’s greatest athletes, winning two Wimbledon titles and a US Open title. He has also won two Olympic singles gold medals in 2012 and 2016, as well as a silver doubles medal with Laura Robson in London. Murray and Evans’ gleeful delight in their dramatic two opening victories, saving seven match points along the way, had been one of the stories of the Games. However, a third act proved well beyond them despite some more late resistance.