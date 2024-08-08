Riot police in raid on Dunblane home

Police in riot gear have raided a home in Dunblane.

Officers with shields were seen entering a flat on Albert Street.

Locals say there has been police activity in the area since around 9.30am on Thursday.

They have also seen evidence bags being taken out of the property.

The nature of the raid has not been confirmed.

One resident said: “There has been lots of police activity going on since 9.30am.

“Riot police were going in and out of a flat and not long ago they come back out with stuff in evidence bag.

“The riot police were in full riot gear with shields.”

An eyewitness also reported seeing riot police and a drone flying overhead.

She claims police assured her there was no threat to locals but did not answer her question as to what was going on.

She added: “Nothing ever happens on this street.”

Another local said they had seen a drone flying overhead.

They told The Courier: “I saw the big police vans parked at the end of the street but didn’t go any closer.

“Everyone is wondering what’s happened.

“You don’t see things like that here very often.”

Police left the scene at around 11.30am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are executing a search warrant at a property on Albert Street Dunblane.

“Inquiries are ongoing and there is no threat to the wider public.”