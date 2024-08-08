Riot police in raid on Dunblane home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Riot police in raid on Dunblane home

Officers with shields were seen entering a flat on Albert Street.

By Ellidh Aitken & Isla Glen
Riot police have raided a home on Albert Street in Dunblane.
Image: Frazer Plank

Police in riot gear have raided a home in Dunblane.

Officers with shields were seen entering a flat on Albert Street.

Locals say there has been police activity in the area since around 9.30am on Thursday.

They have also seen evidence bags being taken out of the property.

The nature of the raid has not been confirmed.

Police in ‘full riot gear’ raid Dunblane home

One resident said: “There has been lots of police activity going on since 9.30am.

“Riot police were going in and out of a flat and not long ago they come back out with stuff in evidence bag.

“The riot police were in full riot gear with shields.”

An eyewitness also reported seeing riot police and a drone flying overhead.

She claims police assured her there was no threat to locals but did not answer her question as to what was going on.

She added: “Nothing ever happens on this street.”

Police were seen entering a flat on Albert Street. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Another local said they had seen a drone flying overhead.

They told The Courier: “I saw the big police vans parked at the end of the street but didn’t go any closer.

“Everyone is wondering what’s happened.

“You don’t see things like that here very often.”

Police left the scene at around 11.30am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are executing a search warrant at a property on Albert Street Dunblane.

“Inquiries are ongoing and there is no threat to the wider public.”

