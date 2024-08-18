REBECCA BAIRD: Cleanliness of Dundee will ultimately be determined by us

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Cleanliness of Dundee will ultimately be determined by us

Dundee city council needs to clean up the streets, but they'll only be kept clean if it addresses the issues citizens are facing every day.

A rubbish way to live... Litter in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A rubbish way to live... Litter in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Dundee is dirty.

This is one of the main concerns that you, our readers, raised when asked what new Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn should prioritise.

From unruly vegetation cracking through walls and pavement to litter strewn across the city centre, unkempt parks and unloved cemeteries, the people of Dundee are crying out for a city-wide clean-up.

As a resident, I feel these concerns myself. I adore Dundee.

But each day I walk to work dodging the overspill of overflowing bins and dancing round piles of dog mess.

It’s disgusting and depressing to live in an inescapable tip.

Which is why it was heartening to see the previous council leader, John Alexander, pledge £200k to clean up the streets. It’s a start, albeit only for the city centre.

“What about the other areas?” people asked.

And again, I agree – the clean-up is required across the whole city, not just the bits that visitors see.

The authorities can (and should) give the place a fighting chance by implementing a city-wide, intensive cleaning operation.

Kill the weeds, power-wash the paving, pick up the rubbish – start again.

But that’s only going to get us so far.

City residents are being messed about

Ultimately, the cleanliness of Dundee isn’t going to be determined by the council; it’ll be determined by us, the residents.

We are the ones letting our dogs use the public pavements as a bathroom. We are the ones dumping yet more rubbish next to overflowing bins.

The vapes in the streets and the cracks in empty shopfront windows all fly from human hands, not some council administrator’s ledger.

Overstuffed bins are a common sight around Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

We are making our own mess and stewing in it. We’re not beating it, so we’re joining it. Even if we’re not actively littering, or vandalising, we’re just watching it happen with our palms in the air.

What else can we do?

Council must scrub below the surface

Until the city’s sicknesses – chronic poverty, rampant drug use, petty crime, squalid social housing, inadequate waste management, endless healthcare waits, unemployment – are addressed, the place will always descend back into dilapidation.

People don’t have a reason to take pride in their city when their city doesn’t take care of them.

Which is why cleaning up Dundee’s streets can’t just be a jet-wash and a lick of paint on the Tay-facing facade.

Or shoving all the rubbish into shadowy corners.

It has to be an ongoing effort, with sustained funding put into our waste management and infrastructure maintenance.

Yvonne’s Fancy Dress Shop on the Seagate was vandalised earlier this month. Image: DC Thomson.

And it needs to scrub below the surface.

The council’s priority should be cleaning up the city’s act – starting with the most disenfranchised people, the most disillusioned citizens.

The biggest mess is the one Dundee’s made of Dundonians, who are struggling to keep roofs over their heads and food on their tables. Start there, Mark.

