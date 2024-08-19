A84 near Callander closed after three-vehicle crash

The A84 north of Callander is closed in both directions after a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services closed the road near Ardchullarie More just before 2.20pm on Monday.

Traffic Scotland has advised road users to find an alternative route following the crash.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

