News A84 near Callander closed after three-vehicle crash The crash happened just before 2.20pm on Monday. By Kieran Webster August 19 2024, 2:36pm August 19 2024, 2:36pm A84 near Callander closed after three-vehicle crash 0 comment The A84 north of Callander is closed in both directions after a three-vehicle crash. Emergency services closed the road near Ardchullarie More just before 2.20pm on Monday. Traffic Scotland has advised road users to find an alternative route following the crash. It is not known if there are any injuries. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
