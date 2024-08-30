St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals likely strike partner for Benji Kimpioka against Motherwell

St Johnstone boss, Craig Levein, has revealed that Nicky Clark is the likely partner for Benji Kimpioka against Motherwell.

There’s a vacancy up front now that Adama Sidibeh is serving a four-game suspension for his double red card at Tannadice.

And Levein is leaning towards experience over youth, with Clark and Makenzie Kirk his two options.

“I’ve been very, very careful with Nicky because of all the calf problems he had,” said the McDiarmid Park manager.

“He scored a brilliant goal at Motherwell at the end of last season and the likelihood is that he’ll start.”

Saints drew three times with the Fir Park side before the dramatic finale to the 2023/24 campaign.

And Levein expects this contest to be another extremely tight one.

“When you look at ourselves and Motherwell, we’re kind of at the same level,” he said.

“That’s what the results last season showed.

“People doing their coupons will probably put it down as another draw.

“I generally like to wait until a full set of fixtures are played before I get a proper idea of what our season will look like.

“The stats favoured us quite significantly against Dundee United last weekend but the most important thing will always be the result.

“Other than at Kilmarnock, I don’t think we’ve got what we deserved.

“We have to make sure we fight harder, don’t make mistakes and take our chances. It’s as simple as that.”