The best spooky Halloween events in Angus and Dundee

Halloween fans can choose from some seriously scary ghostly encounters or family-friendly fun in Dundee and Angus.

a woman in a dark room with spooky make-up on as part of the Ghosts of Glamis event
Ghosts of Glamis will be returning to the castle this year. Image: Paul Reid
By Ellidh Aitken

Halloween is fast approaching.

Most people celebrate with a carved pumpkin at their door, guiding the way of trick-or-treaters dressed in spooky costumes.

Others turn their homes into local attractions by creating haunted houses for visitors to enjoy.

This includes Brechin couple Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll, who started preparations for their Halloween display seven weeks early.

But there are many ways residents in Dundee and Angus can celebrate Halloween.

Here are our top spots for eerie experiences.

Halloween events in Dundee

Dundead Halloween

What’s Happening? DCA’s celebration of horror may have taken place in May but the independent cinema will also be screening six scary movies throughout October.

Choose from horror classics, forgotten cinematic gems and a surprise preview.

The DCA in Dundee will be showing scary movies this Halloween.

Movie-lovers who come along to the 50th anniversary screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show will also be treated to a live drag performance.

Meanwhile, the Phantom of the Opera 100th anniversary showing will feature a live score.

Good for kids? In a word, no. Most of the Dundead Halloween films are aimed at over 15s and over 18.

Dundee Contemporary Arts, 152 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4EA

The McDougalls Halloween Party

What’s happening? A fun Halloween stage show for all the family.

Come dressed in your spookiest costume and join Max and Auntie Aggie for their Halloween party.

Image shows: children's theatre entertainers The McDougalls dressed in costume for their Halloween show. The two actors are dressed in orange with Halloween accessories including bat headbands, witches hat and a pumpkin.
The McDougalls Halloween show is perfect for young audiences. Image: Supplied by McDougalls Theatre.

Plenty of sing-along tunes and fiendish fun is promised when the show comes to Dundee Gardyne Theatre and Brechin City Hall in October.

The performance will also be visiting Blairgowrie town hall for those outside Dundee and Angus.

Good for wee ones? The perfect choice for the youngest Halloween fans, the McDougall children’s theatre company say the event is aimed at children up to age 9.

Gardyne Theatre, Gardyne Road, Dundee DD5 1NY

Brechin City Hall, 9 Swan Street, Brechin DD9 6EE

Spooky Halloween accessories class at McManus Galleries

What’s Happening? Dundee’s McManus Art Gallery and Museum is hosting a free Halloween accessories class on October 4.

The drop-in session will use a “whole range of art materials to create creepy crafts and accessories”.

the exterior of The McManus Galleries, Dundee, which will host a free Halloween event.
The McManus Galleries, Dundee, will host a free Halloween event. Image: DC Thomson

Good for kids? The event is suitable for all ages with no need to book.

McManus Art Gallery and Museum, Albert Square, Meadowside, Dundee DD1 1DA

Halloween events in Angus

Hell House Kirriemuir

What’s Happening? A proper fright night event, on Saturday October 25 Kirriemuir’s Guide Hall will be transformed into Hell House – a haunted house complete with jump scares and a zombie maze.

Image shows: a woman with her hands covering her face being menaced by a terrifying Halloween figure wielding a chainsaw.
Are you brave enough to visit the Hell House this Halloween? Image: Supplied by Dream Time Events.

Good for wee ones? It’s probably best to leave young kids at home. The event is recommended for teenagers over the age of 13 and adults.

Kirriemuir Guide Hall, 43 Roods, Kirriemuir DD8 4HN

The Big Halloween Brechin Castle Trail

What’s Happening? Brechin Castle is getting a spooky makeover for the Halloween season, with events running from October 4 to 26 this year.

The venue will be turned into Dragontale Hollow, with visitors able to complete a “spooky storybook adventure” trail.

Those who complete the trail will then be rewarded with a visit to the castle’s pumpkin patch.

Tickets can be booked online, and organisers recommend pre-booking a pumpkin.

Image shows: a spooky sign at Brechin Castle's Halloween trail. A sign reading Lost Time is Never Found Again sits by the entrance to a dark wood.
A spooky welcome at Brechin Castle’s Halloween Trail in previous years. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Good for kids? A great option for wee ones, this event is suitable for all ages.

Children under two years old attend for free.

Brechin Castle, Brechin, DD9 6SG

Ghosts at Glamis

What’s Happening? This year’s Glamis Castle Halloween event, renamed Ghosts at Glamis, promises to be “more terrifying than ever before”.

The popular tour through the castle will see “Scotland’s most notorious ghosts” take over for 2025.

The event takes place over six nights in October.

a woman's head on a table
A scary scene at Ghosts of Glamis 2024. Image: Paul Reid

Good for kids? The tour is recommended for ages 14 and over, with parental discretion advised.

Under-16s are required to attend with at least one paying adult over the age of 18.

Glamis Castle, Angus, DD8 1RJ

Kirriemuir Spooky Stroll

What’s Happening? The Spooky Stroll is a family-friendly adventure through The Den in Kirriemuir.

The walk promises to be “packed with eerie fun, creepy surprises, and just the right amount of fright”.

The event takes place on Saturday October 18, and costumes are encouraged.

a river and riverbank with flowers and buildings in the background at the Den in Kirriemuir.
The spooky stroll will take place at The Den in Kirriemuir. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Good for kids? The walk is billed as being family-friendly and includes fun for all ages, with “mild scares” and treat stops for “brave little trick-treaters”.

The Den, Kirriemuir, DD8 4JG

Scarehill Brae Charity Display

What’s Happening? Brechin woman Claire Robertson will turn her garden on Bearehill Brae into a charity Halloween display in aid of local boy Aiden Bowie.

Aiden has a rare genetic condition and complex needs and all money raised will be given to his parents.

Claire’s garden event will be open from 6pm until 9pm on October 31.

Good for kids? Claire is advertising the event as being “for the children of Brechin”.

16 Bearehill Brae, Brechin DD9 6XD

Forbes of Kingennie Murder Mystery Experience

What’s Happening? Forbes of Kingennie is hosting a Halloween Murder Mystery event on October 31.

The “immersive mystery experience” involves a three-course set dinner and live interactive performance.

Guests are given the chance to solve – or become part of – a spooky murder mystery.

Forbes of Kingennie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Good for kids? The event includes “mature themes” and is recommended for those aged 16 and over.

Forbes of Kingennie Resort, DD5 3RD

