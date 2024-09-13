Man, 21, charged after Kirkcaldy ‘car chase’ following ‘concern for teenager’

A man has been charged after an alleged police car chase following concerns for a teenager in Kirkcaldy.

Police say they were called to Templehall Avenue on Thursday morning after concerns were raised for a 17-year-old female.

Several hours later, a car crashed on the town’s Midfield Road after officers tried to stop it as part of their investigation.

In an update on Friday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.30am on Thursday, we were called to a report of concern for a female in the Templehall Avenue area of Kirkcaldy.

“Extensive inquiries were carried out and the car she was believed to be travelling in was traced in the Overton Road area around 3.20pm and failed to stop for officers.

“Following a short pursuit by road policing officers, the car crashed on Midfield Road.

“A 17-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were taken to Victoria Hospital as a precaution.

“The 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and breach of bail.

“He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.”