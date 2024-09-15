Huge tarantula found on Kirkcaldy street sparks fear among residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Huge tarantula found on Kirkcaldy street sparks fear among residents

Children were shouting and screaming at the discovery of the spider.

By Neil Henderson
Huge Tarantula discovered on Kirkcaldy street.
Huge Tarantula discovered on Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services

A huge tarantula found on a Kirkcaldy street has sparked fear among locals.

The spider was discovered outside a family home on Beatty Crescent close to Kidd Street at around 7pm on Saturday.

The Brazilian whiteknee tarantula, which can grow up to eight inches in diameter, is now believed to be dead.

An image of it posted to social media prompted hundreds of comments.

Tarantula discovered was just yards from front door

A Beatty Crescent resident, whose house was just yards away from where the spider was discovered, says she was alerted to the find after hearing children shouting and screaming.

The tarantula was found on gravel outside a house on Beatty Crescent in Kirkcaldy.
The tarantula was found on gravel outside a house on Beatty Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services

The woman, who asked not to be named, told The Courier: “I looked out and there was a group of kids pointing at the ground and shouting just a few feet away from my door.

“Then saw it was a large tarantula and I could hardly believe it.

“It was around five or six inches wide and looked dead as it was not moving at all.

“Lots of people were turning up to have a look.

“When I came back to look a few minutes later it had gone.

“A neighbour said that it had been found further up the street.”

Rescue attempt

A second photo posted on Facebook showed the spider seemingly dead having been squashed.

Paul Dunn – a snake and reptile enthusiast, and former keeper of spiders – travelled from his Kennoway home nine miles away to see if he could rescue it.

Beatty Crescent in Kirkcaldy where the tarantula was discovered.
Beatty Crescent in Kirkcaldy where the tarantula was discovered. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

He said: “As soon as I saw the photos I knew I needed to get to Kirkcaldy to see if I could save it.

“I eventually found the right location but sadly the spider had disappeared.

“There was a suggestion that there were two spiders on the loose but given the close proximity of the two sightings on Beatty Crescent and Kidd Street It’s almost certainly just the one spider.

“I’m convinced it has escaped rather than been discarded and it’s just a tragedy that I didn’t get here in time.

‘Nothing to be scared of’

“Had it been alive I could have rescued it and found a new owner within hours.

“I understand the public’s fear of spiders but there is nothing to be scared of.

“It will have been someone’s pet and probably well cared for.

The tarantula was found on gravel outside the house on Beatty Crescent in Kirkcaldy.
The tarantula was found on gravel outside the house on Beatty Crescent in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

“I’d urge anyone who may come across a tarantula to contain it and then call animal rescue.”

Female Brazilian whiteknee tarantulas can live for up to 20 years while males have a four-year lifespan.

