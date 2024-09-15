Huge tarantula found on Kirkcaldy street sparks fear among residents

A huge tarantula found on a Kirkcaldy street has sparked fear among locals.

The spider was discovered outside a family home on Beatty Crescent close to Kidd Street at around 7pm on Saturday.

The Brazilian whiteknee tarantula, which can grow up to eight inches in diameter, is now believed to be dead.

An image of it posted to social media prompted hundreds of comments.

Tarantula discovered was just yards from front door

A Beatty Crescent resident, whose house was just yards away from where the spider was discovered, says she was alerted to the find after hearing children shouting and screaming.

The woman, who asked not to be named, told The Courier: “I looked out and there was a group of kids pointing at the ground and shouting just a few feet away from my door.

“Then saw it was a large tarantula and I could hardly believe it.

“It was around five or six inches wide and looked dead as it was not moving at all.

“Lots of people were turning up to have a look.

“When I came back to look a few minutes later it had gone.

“A neighbour said that it had been found further up the street.”

Rescue attempt

A second photo posted on Facebook showed the spider seemingly dead having been squashed.

Paul Dunn – a snake and reptile enthusiast, and former keeper of spiders – travelled from his Kennoway home nine miles away to see if he could rescue it.

He said: “As soon as I saw the photos I knew I needed to get to Kirkcaldy to see if I could save it.

“I eventually found the right location but sadly the spider had disappeared.

“There was a suggestion that there were two spiders on the loose but given the close proximity of the two sightings on Beatty Crescent and Kidd Street It’s almost certainly just the one spider.

“I’m convinced it has escaped rather than been discarded and it’s just a tragedy that I didn’t get here in time.

‘Nothing to be scared of’

“Had it been alive I could have rescued it and found a new owner within hours.

“I understand the public’s fear of spiders but there is nothing to be scared of.

“It will have been someone’s pet and probably well cared for.

“I’d urge anyone who may come across a tarantula to contain it and then call animal rescue.”

Female Brazilian whiteknee tarantulas can live for up to 20 years while males have a four-year lifespan.