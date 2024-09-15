Drivers warned after gas leak forces Stirling residents to evacuate homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Drivers warned after gas leak forces Stirling residents to evacuate homes

Officers says a vehicle hitting the gas line could have caused the ordeal.

By Lindsey Hamilton
stirling gas leak
Logie Road. Image: Google Maps

Several homes in Stirling were evacuated on Saturday night due to a gas leak.

Police are investigating the cause of the leak in the Causewayhead area at around 7.20pm.

Emergency services attended the leak in Logie Road and several properties evacuated as a precaution and road closures were put in place.

Police say residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

The road has also reopened, though some restrictions remain, and drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

Police say a vehicle may have struck the gas line

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a gas leak in Causewayhead, Stirling.

“Around 7.20pm on Saturday emergency services attended at Logie Road, where the location of the leak was identified.

“Several properties were evacuated as a precaution and closures put in place.”

Inspector Andrew Gardner said: “Our enquiries into the cause of this leak are ongoing, but it’s believed a vehicle may have struck the gas line, causing damage.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but there was a significant multi-agency response.

“We would ask anyone with information that could help our investigation to please contact so we can establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

Information can be passed to police via 101, quoting reference 3256 of 14 September.

More from News

armed police Kinglassie
Man, 37, arrested after armed police called to Fife house
Huge Tarantula discovered on Kirkcaldy street.
Huge tarantula found on Kirkcaldy street sparks fear among residents
Dundee woman living with black mould
Dundee flat tenant with chronic lung disease has had enough of black-mould bedroom
2
A team shows grit and determination during the Tug o' War at Pitlochry Highland Games.
Best pictures as thousands attend Pitlochry Highland Games
The crash happened on the A9, near Auchterarder. Image: Google
Emergency services at two-vehicle crash A9 at Auchterarder
The A9 with Pitlochry in the background.
A9 re-opened at Pitlochry after two-vehicle crash
armed cops in Perth
Armed cops swoop on Perth streets after reports of a man with a gun…
The van was engulfed by flames.
Van left as black shell after 'fireball' blaze in Cowdenbeath
Andrew Adamson
Dundee man stabbed pal 10 times in head with fork after Valium binge
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Fife woman phoned friends to say 'I've done it again' after assaults on husband

Conversation