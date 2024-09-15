Drivers warned after gas leak forces Stirling residents to evacuate homes

Several homes in Stirling were evacuated on Saturday night due to a gas leak.

Police are investigating the cause of the leak in the Causewayhead area at around 7.20pm.

Emergency services attended the leak in Logie Road and several properties evacuated as a precaution and road closures were put in place.

Police say residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.

The road has also reopened, though some restrictions remain, and drivers are advised to proceed with caution.

Police say a vehicle may have struck the gas line

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information following a gas leak in Causewayhead, Stirling.

“Around 7.20pm on Saturday emergency services attended at Logie Road, where the location of the leak was identified.

“Several properties were evacuated as a precaution and closures put in place.”

Inspector Andrew Gardner said: “Our enquiries into the cause of this leak are ongoing, but it’s believed a vehicle may have struck the gas line, causing damage.

“Thankfully no one was hurt, but there was a significant multi-agency response.

“We would ask anyone with information that could help our investigation to please contact so we can establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

Information can be passed to police via 101, quoting reference 3256 of 14 September.