All you need to know about Stirling Pride 2025 – including timings and road closures

Stirling Pride is returning in September – and we have all you need to know ahead of the celebration.

The city’s first Pride was held last year and more than 7,000 people attended.

A march, market, live music and drag acts are all confirmed for the 2025 event.

The Wallace Monument will also light up in rainbow colours.

When is Stirling Pride 2025?

This year’s event will be held on Saturday September 20.

Will there be a parade?

The Stirling Pride march will set off from King’s Park.

Those who wish to join are asked to gather at 11am for an 11.30am start time.

It will end at King Street, going via Queen’s Road, Albert Place and Corn Exchange Road.

Who is performing at Stirling Pride?

There will be two stages with live entertainment throughout Stirling Pride 2025.

The Main Stage, on King Street, will have entertainment from 12.30pm to 5pm.

The line up includes:

12.30pm – Welcome To Pride by hosts Nova and Nicola Meighan

– Welcome To Pride by hosts Nova and Nicola Meighan 12.35pm – Welcome from Stirling Pride Committee

– Welcome from Stirling Pride Committee 12.40pm – Haus of Nunsense Moment of Reflection

– Haus of Nunsense Moment of Reflection 12.45pm – Chloe Roze

– Chloe Roze 1.35pm – LUNA J

– LUNA J 2.25pm – Chanel O’Conor

– Chanel O’Conor 3.10pm – LeoSax

– LeoSax 4pm – Tia Kofi

The Albert Halls will have a second stage. Confirmed acts are:

12pm – Welcome from host Lou Rexx

– Welcome from host Lou Rexx 12.05pm – Woodsmoke Ranters

– Woodsmoke Ranters 1.10pm – Rubber Chicken Theatre

– Rubber Chicken Theatre 2pm – Corin

– Corin 3pm – Malin Lewis

– Malin Lewis 4.20pm – Tolbooth Voices

What else is on at Stirling Pride?

Pride Market

A Pride Market will be held in the Albert Halls on Dumbarton Road from 12pm to 5pm.

It will showcase LGBTQ+ friendly businesses, organisations and charities from across Scotland.

Comedy Stage

Hotel Colessio will host a comedy stage with Joe Sutherland, Ada Campe and Rujazzle set to perform.

Doors open at 5pm and tickets are free.

She Drew The Gun

Pop band She Drew The Gun, supported by Maz & The Phantasms, will close Stirling Pride 2025 with a performance at the Tolbooth at 7pm.

Tickets are £17.50 if purchased in advance or £20 on the door.

Pride Celebration

The Tolbooth will host a free celebration for all ages from 10am to 4pm.

There will be pride-themed treats in the café and a silent disco in the attic space.

Ceilidh Stage

A ceilidh with music from the Stirling Youth Folk Club from 1pm to 4pm will be held at Fubar.

The bar will also be open for drinks.

LGBT Youth Scotland Youth Space

The LGBT Youth Scotland Youth Space will return to Creative Stirling and Made in Stirling.

There will be activities and workshops for people aged 13 to 25 and their families.

Literary Stage

From 12.30pm to 3.30pm, the Literary Stage will welcome two authors to give a free talk.

Kirsty Logan, known for the memoir The Unfamiliar, and Dr Jean Menzies, known for Greek Myths: Meet the heroes, gods, and monsters of ancient Greece, are both to attend.

There will also be stalls from The Book Nook Stirling and Stirling Libraries and Archives and Falkirk Libraries.

It will be held at the Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum.

Millefleur Mythos Tours

Stirling Castle will be running a specialist tour of Stirling Castle’s Garden spaces.

It includes a 90-minute talk discussing the LGBTQ+ myths, stories and folklore associated with Stirling Castle, the plants within the gardens and other queer stories.

This event will be held the day before main celebrations on Friday September 19.

Afterparty

The Settle Inn will host Settle Out as the afterparty.

Doors to the queer disco open at 8pm and entry is free to all over 18.

Pride Service

The Church of the Holy Rude will host a Pride service on Sunday September 21, which is open to all.

Will there be road closures in Stirling?

The following roads will be closed from 11.30am to 12.30pm to make way for the march.

This includes:

Victoria Place

Queens Road

Albert Place

Corn Exchange Road

King Street will be shut from 9am to 7pm, alongside Murray Place (mini roundabout to the bottom of King Street) and Port Street (Dumbarton Road junction to King Street).

What is the weather forecast?

The Met Office is predicting Saturday will be cloudy, but says temperatures could reach 16°.

