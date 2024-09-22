Best pictures of Stirling’s first Pride as crowds enjoy festivities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures of Stirling’s first Pride as crowds enjoy festivities

The LGBTQ+ event was held in Stirling city centre for the first time on Saturday.

The Haus of Nunsense brought blessings and unconditional love to the people of Stirling. Image: Ciara Tait
The Haus of Nunsense brought blessings and unconditional love to the people of Stirling. Image: Ciara Tait
By Isla Glen

The crowds were huge for Stirling’s first ever Pride.

Held on Saturday, revellers enjoyed local acts as well as performances from Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Kate Butch and Glasgow DJ Rebecca Vasmant.

Attractions across Stirling, including the Wallace Monument and the Tolbooth, lit up in rainbow as part of the celebrations.

Photographer Ciara Tait was there to capture the best moments from Stirling Pride 2024.

The Monument Dance Centre brings the energy to King Street.. Image: Ciara Tait
Beat That Samba Band started off Pride with some banging beats. Image: Ciara Tait
Stirling’s first ever Pride event gathered a significant crowd. Image: Ciara Tait
Samantha Reid, Stirling Pride’s chairperson, concluded the day by thanking all the sponsors, local business, volunteers and everyone for attending. Image: Ciara Tait
Kate even shared her story of coming out at a funeral.  Image: Ciara Tait
The drag artists with some of the Stirling Pride volunteers. Image: Ciara Tait
Karen Morrison from Unison Forth Valley, one of Pride’s main sponsors, spoke about the history of trade unions and the LGBT community. Image: Ciara Tait
Crowds began to gather on King Street from 11am. Image: Ciara Tait
Singer Eyve captures the crowd with her feminist vocals. Image: Ciara Tait
DJ Rebecca Vasmant closed out Stirling’s day of Pride while celebrations continued into the night. Image: Ciara Tait
Blessing Gassalar and Cody Giblin enjoying the acts on the main stage. Image: Ciara Tait
Graham Wilson and his dog Wylie. Image: Ciara Tait
Eyve holds the progress Pride flag while she sings. Image: Ciara Tait
King Street was packed when headline act Kate Butch came on. Image: Ciara Tait
Christians at Pride. Image: Ciara Tait
Megan Black and her band hyped up the crowd as the penultimate act. Image: Ciara Tait
Olympian Bruce Mouat speaks to the crowd about his experience of being gay in sport. Image: Ciara Tait
Alex Kerr from Oran Events adds to the colourful atmosphere. Image: Ciara Tait
Megan Black, originally from Livingston, sang about her bisexuality. Image: Ciara Tait
Residents on King Street watch the celebrations from their window. Image: Ciara Tait

 

