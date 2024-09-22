Best pictures of Stirling’s first Pride as crowds enjoy festivities

The crowds were huge for Stirling’s first ever Pride.

Held on Saturday, revellers enjoyed local acts as well as performances from Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Kate Butch and Glasgow DJ Rebecca Vasmant.

Attractions across Stirling, including the Wallace Monument and the Tolbooth, lit up in rainbow as part of the celebrations.

Photographer Ciara Tait was there to capture the best moments from Stirling Pride 2024.