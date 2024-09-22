News Best pictures of Stirling’s first Pride as crowds enjoy festivities The LGBTQ+ event was held in Stirling city centre for the first time on Saturday. The Haus of Nunsense brought blessings and unconditional love to the people of Stirling. Image: Ciara Tait By Isla Glen September 22 2024, 1:22pm September 22 2024, 1:22pm Share Best pictures of Stirling’s first Pride as crowds enjoy festivities Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5086173/stirling-pride-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The crowds were huge for Stirling’s first ever Pride. Held on Saturday, revellers enjoyed local acts as well as performances from Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Kate Butch and Glasgow DJ Rebecca Vasmant. Attractions across Stirling, including the Wallace Monument and the Tolbooth, lit up in rainbow as part of the celebrations. Photographer Ciara Tait was there to capture the best moments from Stirling Pride 2024. The Monument Dance Centre brings the energy to King Street.. Image: Ciara Tait Beat That Samba Band started off Pride with some banging beats. Image: Ciara Tait Stirling’s first ever Pride event gathered a significant crowd. Image: Ciara Tait Samantha Reid, Stirling Pride’s chairperson, concluded the day by thanking all the sponsors, local business, volunteers and everyone for attending. Image: Ciara Tait Kate even shared her story of coming out at a funeral. Image: Ciara Tait The drag artists with some of the Stirling Pride volunteers. Image: Ciara Tait Karen Morrison from Unison Forth Valley, one of Pride’s main sponsors, spoke about the history of trade unions and the LGBT community. Image: Ciara Tait Crowds began to gather on King Street from 11am. Image: Ciara Tait Singer Eyve captures the crowd with her feminist vocals. Image: Ciara Tait DJ Rebecca Vasmant closed out Stirling’s day of Pride while celebrations continued into the night. Image: Ciara Tait Blessing Gassalar and Cody Giblin enjoying the acts on the main stage. Image: Ciara Tait Graham Wilson and his dog Wylie. Image: Ciara Tait Eyve holds the progress Pride flag while she sings. Image: Ciara Tait King Street was packed when headline act Kate Butch came on. Image: Ciara Tait Christians at Pride. Image: Ciara Tait Megan Black and her band hyped up the crowd as the penultimate act. Image: Ciara Tait Olympian Bruce Mouat speaks to the crowd about his experience of being gay in sport. Image: Ciara Tait Alex Kerr from Oran Events adds to the colourful atmosphere. Image: Ciara Tait Megan Black, originally from Livingston, sang about her bisexuality. Image: Ciara Tait Residents on King Street watch the celebrations from their window. Image: Ciara Tait
Conversation